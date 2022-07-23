Luz Raquel Padilla was 35 years old, had a son with a disability, and no chance of finding protection in the authorities to escape the attacks of discriminating and violent neighbors, from a family who knew that the governments in Mexico prohibit impunity.

She died this week and it is only the most recent example, but also one of the starkest, of the hell that women suffer in this country.

An inhabitant of Zapopan, that municipality that due to its urban growth has eaten Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, Luz Raquel suffered verbal and physical attacks from a family who complained that their child – with autism – seemed annoying to them. She turned to the police, but in Mexico the authority is not designed to protect the victims, or provide them with timely justice.

His complaints about the danger that stalked him also reached social networks. But it was in vain.

On Tuesday he died after an attack as inhuman as vile. His victimizers set him on fire on Saturday of last week. His voice, denouncing on the internet the seriousness of the threats he faced, which had already resulted in burns from industrial chlorine caused by harassing neighbors, today resonates with everyone who still harbors empathy in a country that kills a dozen every day. of her daughters: what kind of cruelty is this that leaves an orphaned son of whom she was also determined to be his permanent caregiver.

In Mexico, neither the police, nor the prosecutor’s offices, but neither are the defense offices designed to protect citizens. Even less to the citizens. The case of Luz Raquel stings because what has followed this outrage is the concurrence of rulers who stammer pretexts and make bland and unacceptable statements in their attempt to justify the lack of government protection for someone who had formally denounced and even displayed the threatening signs .

The President of the Republic and the Governor of Jalisco, who coincided this Friday in an act in the Jalisco town of Puerto Vallarta, each declared in their own way that this death, and from what they said it is clear that other similar ones in the recent past or of the future, are caused by the dehumanization of society.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Enrique Alfaro exhibit a not so unknown pattern, no less damaging for that. They embody authorities dealing with a crisis by normalizing violence. Control is what they are looking for, to suffocate indignation, to slip responsibility before initiating a reflection, and an investigation, that establish those responsible for action, but also for omission, as could be multiple actors of the institutions.

So, after the unsurprising deadly attack against Luz Raquel, men in the governments make sure that future perpetrators receive the message that the authority does not recognize mistakes and less raises the cost to those who have, from the government apparatus, abandoned victims who requested protection. By guaranteeing that this case will not be a shock to preventive procedures, they sow future impunity. Men talking to men about abstract non-concrete responsibilities.

There is no room to think that things will improve, that these deaths could at least make us aware to change, to design policies for the protection of women, young and not so young.

Because even in cases where popular outrage has led the authorities to respond with more than explanations about the historical causes of violence, or the impossibility of caring for someone if a perpetrator insists on killing a person, the results leave much to be desired and are not exempt from signs of incompetence and indolence, as has happened in the case of Debanhi Escobar, the young woman from Monterrey who disappeared after going to a party and was found dead on April 21.

At the start of this week, Debanhi was back in the news. And she was again victimized, it would have to be said, by the authorities. The demand for justice for this girl forced the authorities to carry out a new autopsy. And this Monday it was revealed that according to this she neither died accidentally drowned in a cistern, nor did she die immediately after disappearing on the road where she was left by a driver.

The revelation that Debanhi was alive for days, and that her death was caused by suffocation, shook those who never believed that the girl had died due to a series of bad personal decisions that would have led her to slip and fall into a cistern. She didn’t die, they killed her. She wasn’t wrong, they killed her. She didn’t disappear, she was abducted.

These expert findings show the incapacity of the government of one of the states that is usually presented, due to its urbanization and industry, as a separate country.

In the end, Debanhi reveals that in Nuevo León they are the same as all of Mexico: that not only were there zero troops to find the young woman when she was still alive and her family had already reported her disappearance, but also that the falsehood of the first version given by the authority on the causes of death, no one in the Nuevo Leon government has the shame to resign, and Governor Samuel García does not clean his administration of inept either.

That is another of the messages that contribute to impunity. The government is an employment agency where permanence depends on political compadrazgos, not on the service they provide to citizens. And if the government failure involves a woman, the path of the golden bureaucracy to escape accountability will be even clearer: it can always be said that she asked for it, who told her to party, where were her friends, why do you drink, who would think of dressing like that…

Because as with abortion, if it were men who were being killed by them, the crisis would be on the way to being resolved. The governments of men would employ efforts, experts and strategies to prevent such a great catastrophe. Surely the federal cabinet would have met, or a national meeting of governors and president would have already been convened to find a solution.

How a father who permanently cares for his son has been killed by a neighbor. How dehumanized is Mexico. And on top of that, the tutor had already denounced him, and they burned him alive. What’s happening to us!

Where has it been seen that a driver leaves a young man in the middle of the night in the wilderness and then he has decided to go into an unknown place to end up drowned, accidentally, in a cistern. For whom do they take us men so that women believe that we will swallow that story without head or tail. The young man just wanted to have fun as it is due to that age and we did not know how to take care of him among all. What injustice!

How a woman who has held high positions in administrations in the state of Puebla dares to attack her ex-spouse and kills him because she had a dispute over their children. Jail and correction of the laws to keep safe the men who only seek to care for the young.

This last paragraph refers, of course, to the case of Cecilia Monzón, an activist murdered on May 21 in Puebla, shot to death in a direct attack where the alleged mastermind is her ex-husband, a well-known PRI militant who was even a candidate for the governorship.

Monzón was an accredited feminist who was killed by two assassins. Her fight for other women was mowed down by bullets. Such a harsh event, such a timely display of sexist violence, was, however, just one more of the femicides this year.

A new generation of women calls for an end to violence in the midst of daily murders in which the governments of the three levels are exhibited.

That claim can have no other future than the fall of the institutional wall that leaves them helpless.

The arrival of more women to the position of governor may mean that new and empowered allies undertake initiatives to modify institutions and regulatory framework that today are not on the side of the effective protection of daughters and mothers.

But resting on the shoulders of new governors, the burden of making the change would again be a wrong attitude: the responsibility belongs to everyone, and men more than anyone else.

We are facing a tragedy that should be unbearable for society; so heavy that it forces the current governments to reform, due to visible cases such as Luz Raquel, Debanhi and Cecilia, and due to the countless invisible cases that occur every day. Dissimilar attacks but arising from the same pattern: the tolerated and even encouraged sexist violence.

Governments have failed Mexican women, both by not undertaking effective violence prevention measures and by not responding adequately when it is denounced.

Sexist violence has left an orphan in Zapopan who could not possibly be left without a mother. He told them, he told us. And today with his absurd and outrageous death he continues to tell us. How long will we listen? Remaining in regret after what happened to Luz Raquel, Debanhi, Cecilia and so many others today is not only of little use, but also tastes of complicity with omitted and negligent authorities.