The Complicated World of Nathalie: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 3

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, The Complicated World of Nathalie will be broadcast, a film directed by David Foenkinos, Stéphane Foenkinos with Karin Viard, Dara Tombroff, Anne Dorval, Thibault de Montalembert, Bruno Todeschini. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Nathalie Pêcheux is a divorced literature teacher, fifty years old in great shape and a caring mother until she slips into sick jealousy. If her first victim is her eighteen-year-old daughter, Mathilde, a charming classical dancer, her field of action then extends to her friends, her colleagues, even her neighbors. The doctor explains to her that her bad mood is due to the period of transition to menopause, but the directors David and Stéphane Foenkinos do not seek explanations and limit themselves to observing, from a distance and at the same time with solidarity, the unpredictable moods of a woman in her second adolescence.

The Complicated World of Nathalie: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The Complicated World of Nathalie, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Karin Viard: Nathalie Pécheux

Dara Tombroff as Mathilde Pécheux

Anne Dorval:Sophie

Thibault de Montalembert: Jean-Pierre

Bruno Todeschini: Sebastian Corti

Marie-Julie Baup: Isabelle

Corentin Fila: Felix

Anaïs Demoustier: Mélanie Pick

Xavier De Guillebon: Thierry

Eva Lallier: Emma

Eric Frey: Principal

Thérèse Roussel: Monique Mougins

Sreypeich Bensimon: Lin

Fabio Crestale: Marco

Yveline Hamon: Psychologist

Francis Leplay: Doctor

Cedric Ben Abdallah: close

Hèlèna Soubeyrand: neighbor

Stéphane Foenkinos: yoga master

Michéle Brousse: Monique’s niece

Mounir Margoum: Hospital Doctor

Anne-Cécile Crapie: Professor Cheterine

Yves Heck: Professor Yves

Susanna Dimitri: Club Med Agent

Willy Liechty: Club Med animator

Michel Masiero: Pool attendant

Fleur Geffrier: Bistro waitress

Loic Mobihan: Hugo

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Complicated World of Nathalie live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.