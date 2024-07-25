The Complicated World of Nathalie: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 3
Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, The Complicated World of Nathalie will be broadcast, a film directed by David Foenkinos, Stéphane Foenkinos with Karin Viard, Dara Tombroff, Anne Dorval, Thibault de Montalembert, Bruno Todeschini. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Nathalie Pêcheux is a divorced literature teacher, fifty years old in great shape and a caring mother until she slips into sick jealousy. If her first victim is her eighteen-year-old daughter, Mathilde, a charming classical dancer, her field of action then extends to her friends, her colleagues, even her neighbors. The doctor explains to her that her bad mood is due to the period of transition to menopause, but the directors David and Stéphane Foenkinos do not seek explanations and limit themselves to observing, from a distance and at the same time with solidarity, the unpredictable moods of a woman in her second adolescence.
The Complicated World of Nathalie: The Cast
We have seen the plot of The Complicated World of Nathalie, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Karin Viard: Nathalie Pécheux
- Dara Tombroff as Mathilde Pécheux
- Anne Dorval:Sophie
- Thibault de Montalembert: Jean-Pierre
- Bruno Todeschini: Sebastian Corti
- Marie-Julie Baup: Isabelle
- Corentin Fila: Felix
- Anaïs Demoustier: Mélanie Pick
- Xavier De Guillebon: Thierry
- Eva Lallier: Emma
- Eric Frey: Principal
- Thérèse Roussel: Monique Mougins
- Sreypeich Bensimon: Lin
- Fabio Crestale: Marco
- Yveline Hamon: Psychologist
- Francis Leplay: Doctor
- Cedric Ben Abdallah: close
- Hèlèna Soubeyrand: neighbor
- Stéphane Foenkinos: yoga master
- Michéle Brousse: Monique’s niece
- Mounir Margoum: Hospital Doctor
- Anne-Cécile Crapie: Professor Cheterine
- Yves Heck: Professor Yves
- Susanna Dimitri: Club Med Agent
- Willy Liechty: Club Med animator
- Michel Masiero: Pool attendant
- Fleur Geffrier: Bistro waitress
- Loic Mobihan: Hugo
Streaming and TV
Where to watch The Complicated World of Nathalie live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
