United has fallen at the most serious moment of the season. As the days went by, the club ran out of options to win the Premier League and stopped fighting one on one with Arsenal and Manchester City. As if that were not enough, those from Ten Hag have been eliminated by Sevilla from the Europa League when they looked like the favorites to win this competition, although this fall has not been a common one, they were surpassed and exhibited by the Spanish team in the second leg at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
Right now Manchester’s only objective is not to lose the ticket to the Champions League within the Premier League. That being the case, the board of directors and the coaching staff are already analyzing the assembly of the squad for the following year and understand that they have no margin for error, they must sign stars that will lead them to be able to win everything and their priority objective has a first and last name, it is about Napoli superstar Victor Osihmen.
Ekrem Konur informs that the club is ahead in the race for the signing of the Napoli man. Ten Hag and his entourage understand that they cannot live forever being rescued by Marcus Rashford, which is why they need another guy directly related to the goal and they put Osihmen as Harry Kane’s striker. The player indeed wants to reach the Premier League, his price is 150 million euros and the Red Devils do have intentions of spending that figure.
