Since his arrival at Manchester City, Bernanrdo Silva has become one of the best football builders on the planet, the interior has adapted and understood Guardiola’s playing style and has made a difference within the Premier League box, where With the exception of the Champions League, he has won everything and is without a doubt a legend of the Sky Blue team.
However, in the last year and a half Silva has not been completely comfortable within the club, within the rotational plan that everyone knows about Guardiola, the Portuguese has seen himself biased towards a substitute role on many occasions, because within a midfield dominated by Bruyne and Rodri, the Portuguese has constantly fought for the position with Gundogan, a situation that has been repeated again this season and has led the former Monaco to assess his departure from the English team in the summer market .
From Portugal they report that the Portuguese is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season given the little prominence that this course can boast, the Portuguese would look for new airs either inside or outside the Premier League, having Barcelona as the main options, club in which he has wanted to play for months but has not been able to afford his transfer and PSG, a team that today is under the sports management of Luis Campos, the man who took him from Portugal to Monaco in France.
#complicated #situation #Bernardo #Silva #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply