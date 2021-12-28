One of the strongest rumors in this market is the possible departure of Alexis Vega to Monterrey and although for the moment everything is on pause, it seems that there is an inevitable reality and that it cannot be avoided within all this, the relationship between the Mexican winger and the Verde Valle club is tense and is getting closer to breaking down.
Alexis does not close the door to renew, however, he expects a very considerable salary increase, to be the best paid in the club, something that they are not willing to accept in Guadalajara, who do not want to lose the player for free at the end of the year, for which have presented multiple offers for Vega, which include exit clauses accessible to Europe, but none convinces the player.
Rayados is attentive but calm, the royals if they want the footballer, but they know that in six months they could sign him completely for free, for which, at the moment they have not attacked severely for his signing, in Monterrey they hope that Chivas will reach total despair and contact the royal club directly to offer the player for a much more accessible price, this with the intention of not losing it completely free.
Vega has fate in his hands, he is interested in playing in Monterrey without forgetting Europe, for now, the only thing clear today is that the big loser in all this will be Guadalajara.
