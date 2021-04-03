The failure of the European Union vaccination program and, by extension of the Spanish, has exposed many errors of community leaders, too many. The EU has fallen into the traps of the big pharmaceutical companies, which seem to really be the ones that drive global health policy. Have the EU officials been naive or negligent? The truth is that the Twenty-seven are large exporters of doses, however they see how supplies for their citizens are delayed.

The inquiring gaze has settled on the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, a major breach of signed deliveries and also suspected of prioritizing the United Kingdom above the contracts signed with the Union. For this reason, the European Commission has been forced to reform the vaccine export control mechanism, in force since February. Will this measure be effective in the future?

Doubts are sown because until now it has been proven that The EU has seen how 77 million vials manufactured in its territory have been distributed abroad. The destination has been 33 countries, among which Great Britain has been the big winner with 21 million of vaccines. In addition, it has contributed 31 million doses to the Covax initiative to help vaccination in countries with fewer resources.

Logistics



The path of pharmaceutical companies has always been linked to a lack of transparency. It is a historical trend that encompasses both its laboratories and its production and distribution labyrinths. Leaving aside the obscure and proven unethical behaviors of the past – let us take only as an example the use of the Nazi death camps as experimentation ground – it is not easy to penetrate the production circuits. The information that can be obtained is scarce.

Right now only four vaccines have achieved authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). They are produced in 55 factories. Let’s start with AstraZeneca, the most questioned firm. Where are your vaccines made? The vials devised by this company in collaboration with the University of Oxford are produced in twenty-five plants spread over fifteen countries around the world. Its main producer is the Serum Institute of India, founded in 1966 by Cyrus Poonawalla and one of the largest drug manufacturers on the planet.

In addition to the coronavirus, it manufactures vaccines against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella, which are exported to more than 170 countries. AstraZeneca has contracted with the Serum Institute to produce 1 billion doses of its Covishield product for developing countries. On January 21, a fire was registered in the gigantic facilities of the second Asian giant, which did not stop its operation.

The process is also reviewed by twenty independent laboratories and around sixty quality controls.. The European manufacturing circuit goes through the creation of the active substance in the Netherlands and Belgium to finish with a packaging of the serum in Italy. In this country, hidden doses were recently located in a warehouse that would be destined for the British market without the knowledge of the European Union. Apparently, the pharmaceutical company is in talks with other companies – including several Spanish firms – to expand its production capacity.

The vaccine from the US firm Pfizer together with the German BioNTech, with which the EU has contracted 600 million doses, was the first to be distributed. Follow a similar process to AstraZeneca. It is manufactured in parts, which are assembled in different factories around the world. The antigen is born in Saint Louis (Missouri), its mRNA is made in Andover (Massachusetts) and the final process takes place in Kalamazoo (Michigan) and Puurs (Belgium). However, the pharmaceutical company has recently incorporated a plant in Marburg, Germany, in a clear attempt to increase its production capacity.

Raw Materials



Something similar is the system of his compatriot Moderna. The firm has three plants specialized in the production of antigens: Portsmouth (New Hampshire), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) and Basel (Switzerland). Finishing takes place in Bloomington (Indiana) and Madrid.

Janssen, the latest arrival in the community immunization campaign, belongs to the American multinational Johnson & Johnson, with factories in his country, Belgium and Germany. The company expects to close an agreement this year with a dozen producers, including the Spanish Reig Jofre, which could generate up to 300 million doses per year.

Nevertheless, Vaccines also depend on centers that provide raw materials such as lipids, enzymes and genetic material and on advanced technological platforms capable of producing messenger RNA vaccines. “There are few experienced producers who can contribute significantly to the large-scale manufacture of mRNA vaccines,” summarizes science journalist Anthony King in an analysis published in ‘Chemistry World’.

“It is not as easy as opening more factories, because each machinery and each step of production requires a very advanced technological platform and a very detailed validation process”, comment the pharmaceutical companies. It is evident that the production of vials against covid-19 collides with the lack of specialized producers and numerous logistical barriers. But, without a doubt, the cream factor is the one that most influences when it comes to distribution.