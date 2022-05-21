Another failed semester within Chivas. Not even the resurgence that the team experienced at the hands of Ricardo Cadena was worth them to seriously fight for the title to those of the Sacred Flock. The picture of Verde Valle was exhibited by the Atlas throughout the series of the quarterfinals and the herd was very far from the final.
Ricardo Cadena/Hector Vivas/GettyImages
Now, everything indicates that Chivas is preparing a purge of its squad for the summer, although it seems that this is more than a decision made out of interest, they do it out of necessity, since Verde Valle has 9 footballers with less than a year of current contract and could run away from the club leaving no income, hence the desire to sell.
Gilberto Sepúlveda, Isaac Briziuela, Jesús Molina, Hiram Mier, Sergio Flores and Carlos Cisneros end their contract in December, so they can negotiate as free agents from now on. For their part, Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Jiménez and Miguel Ponce have a one-year contract, for which they will be able to negotiate on their own as of January 1. Thus, if Chivas fails to sell or renew, life will be even more complicated in the following Liga MX tournaments.
