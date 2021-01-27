The tycoon Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Space X, surprises once again with his eccentricities: his biographer, Ashlee Vance, revealed in the book “Elon Musk, the businessman who anticipates the future” one of the customs that is usually carried out by each time you interview someone looking to work at your aerospace company: a complex riddle.

According to a passage in the biography, Musk was characterized by take control in job interviews since the inception of Space X. In fact, his firmness in business decisions led him to fire several employees to head the projects himself.

The South African mogul’s tenacity led him to interview the first Space X hires directly, including technicians and janitors, and then advance with the engineers as his company grew.

But before meeting with the mogul, candidates are usually given a warning: Elon Musk himself probably won’t make eye contact with them during the talk. Of course, if you look them in the face, it may surprise you with a complex riddle.

“You are on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile (1,600 meters) south, one mile west, and one mile north. You end up exactly where you started. Where are you?“, the tycoon often asks in his job interviews, according to Ashlee Vance.

Elon with singer Grimes, his partner.

The riddle has two correct answers. The easy one, the one that most applicants usually answer immediately, would be the north pole. If you start at the North Pole and go south one mile, it doesn’t matter whether you go east or west, as long as you go up the mile you went down, as you will end up at the same point. But if the answer is the South Pole, Musk will ask you where else you could be.

Few engineers come up with the second answer, according to Vance. It is a place near the South Pole where, if you walk a mile south, you come to the parallel of the Earth where the circumference of the planet is exactly one mile. Go that mile, go back north, and you’ll end up where you started. But this would not be the most popular option.

Far from being indifferent to the challenge, Elon himself is determined to guide the potential candidate through this and other puzzles, citing whatever equations are relevant to solving them. His search is not focused on the candidate revealing the answer, but on the tools he uses to solve it.

The richest man in the world often attracts attention for his striking comments and proposals. Days ago it announced that it will give a prize of 100 million dollars to whoever develops “the best technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions.”

Although Musk seems to want to target that technology to Space X and “totally renewable energy rockets”, its applications would go much further and could accelerate the emission reduction targets that most countries have announced to fight climate change.

