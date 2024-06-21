As we pointed out to you in 90min, the pressure from José Juan Macías and his entourage on the Chivas board has generated what the forward was looking for, freedom. Yesterday, the herd closed the sale of the Mexican’s letter to Santos in exchange for a price well below what they expected in Guadalajara. That being the case, within Fernando Gago’s squad the outlook regarding the center of the attack is not encouraging at all.
Today there are a couple of center forwards at the coach’s disposal, the same ones who rotated their positions throughout the last semester and who together scored the pitiful sum of 3 goals between the regular tournament and the league: two of Marinwho more than being a ‘9’ in the area, is a collective attacker and an additional Javier Hernandeza finisher by nature but who, more than evidently, his last and very serious injury, coupled with his age, are already taking a toll on his performance.
Except for surprise, everything indicates that this summer Amaury will not open his wallet to sign a center forward since all the remaining investment will focus on a creative player. That being the case, the scenario for Chivas’ attack is far from being the best, so the club will appeal to one of its two forwards, or in the most positive case both, to drastically increase their performance on the field and , above all, his goal quota.
