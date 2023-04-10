The Minister of Finance of Chile, Mario Marcel, in his office at the Ministry of Finance in Santiago. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The Chilean economy is facing a “complex” moment. This is how the president of the Central Bank, Rosanna Costa, described it this week before the senators of the Finance Commission. Inflation has not let up, at least not with the speed expected, which is why the high interest rates (11.25%) do not find a date on the calendar to begin to fall. The Consumer Price Index, CPI, increased by 1.1% in March, according to data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The figure is slightly higher than projected and leaves inflation accumulated in 12 months at 11.1%, almost four times the goal set by the state body, which corrected inflation upwards to 4.6% for this year. one point more than in the last forecast.

In recent days, the Monthly Economic Activity Index for February, Imacec, was also released, which contracted by 0.5%, overshadowing the 0.1% advance registered in January. In turn, the INE published an increase in unemployment in the quarter of December 2022 and February 2023, reaching 8.4%, the highest data since September 2021.

Amid the tide of worse-than-expected economic data, the Central Bank launched a lifeline of growth optimism, leaving the door open to end the year positively. In the first Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) of the year, published this Wednesday, the Chilean issuing institute raised its projection from -1.75% and -0.75% to -0.5% and 0.5% due to the good boot registered the first months of the year. The Minister of Finance of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Mario Marcel, highlighted the “significant” adjustment: “It helps to strengthen the idea that we are going to have a much more stable year in terms of activity and that looking at the evolution of what have been In previous quarters, clearly the greatest drop in activity occurred in the third quarter of 2022, that is, practically six months already”.

When it was learned a month ago that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the South American country grew by 2.4% in 2022, 0.3% less than projected, Marcel assured that the deepest adjustment of the economy had already occurred: “Now it is beginning to head towards a path of recovery and, at the same time, with downward inflation.” Although the inflation data known this week is lower than that of March of last year, the rise in March disappointed the market, which was coming off an encouraging start to the year.

“The economy has not been able to reduce the impacts of the excess spending that accumulated between 2020 and 2021,” Costa pointed out in the Senate. The president of the Central Bank blamed the increase in inflation on the “excessive” increase in spending in the last three years as a result of state aid and early withdrawals of pension funds, added to the effects of the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. In addition, she explained that the reduction in consumption has been slower than expected and, therefore, the rate of readjustment of the economy has not met the anticipated rate.

For the economist Rodrigo Vergara, former president of the Central Bank, the upward growth projection “is not to throw a party. The labor market has been deteriorating and there is still considerable doubt whether growth will be this [el proyectado] or less”. “Chile grew close to 12% in 2021, something that is obviously not sustainable over time. The adjustment had to come so that certain variables of inflation and current account deficit that are very high ”, he comments by phone. He points out that there has been a significant slowdown, but somewhat less than what was expected some time ago.

The Central Bank is waiting for a reduction in inflation to lower the rate to 11.25%, a figure it has been at since October 2022. “That, in my opinion, in a scenario in which the economy is weak, has its cost that must be paid, but that should not be extended too much”, adds Vergara. Costa assured that inflation will return to single digits within the second quarter, which he clarified does not mean that the problem is resolved.

Economist Jeannette von Wolfersdorff, a member of the Autonomous Fiscal Council, points out that one issue is the crisis and how quickly the country will emerge, but another thing is the structural questions about how Chile is going to raise trend growth, which is “extremely low.” On the one hand, she points out, the Government is pushing pro-innovation policies and it is expected that there will be several lines for greater productivity and a transformation to sustainability. “But pro-competition and pro-market policies – including the regulation of financial conglomerates – are not on the table for debate. Without this, it will be impossible to increase innovation in the markets and thus increase growth in a sustained manner ”, she affirmed in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS.

Despite the better performance at the beginning of 2023, the Chilean economy will continue with its adjustment process in the coming quarters, warned the Central Bank in its IPoM report. The lower external demand and the more restrictive global financial conditions will affect the South American country. “The external scenario has become more uncertain. Reducing inflation is an unavoidable condition for economic performance to improve sustainably and for the economy to be able to cope in the best possible way with the impacts of shocks coming from abroad,” the document reads.