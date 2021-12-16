Anti-submarine missile system (PLRK) “Answer” will be improved. In Russia, they are working on increasing the range of the 91P1 cruise missile. It is reported by TASS citing a source in the military-industrial complex.

“Work on improving the complex and its 91P1 missile did not stop. Now the task of increasing the range is being solved. Analysis of the possibility of increasing the firing range of the product showed that it can be at least doubled. The corresponding technical solutions are already available, ”the source said.

The interlocutor of the agency stressed that the range of the modernized ammunition could be several tens of kilometers.

On December 15, the frigate of the Pacific Fleet “Marshal Shaposhnikov” launched a missile of the “Answer” complex. The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the missile’s warhead successfully hit an underwater target.

Military expert Dmitry Boltenkov noted that the “Answer” complex is a step forward for the Russian defense industry. He stressed that the missile of the complex carries a homing torpedo.