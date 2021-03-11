The media office of the Abu Dhabi government said through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the vaccination phase has been completed within the trials of the Russian human adenovirus vaccine in the UAE, after 1,000 volunteers in the country received the second dose of the vaccine.

The media office added in a subsequent tweet, saying, “The experiments are now moving to the stage of collecting scientific data and merging the results of vaccine trials in the UAE with the global results currently available. % “.





