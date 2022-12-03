The media department of the Iraqi Parliament stated in a statement, “The House of Representatives voted to grant its confidence to Nizar Muhammad Saeed Amedy, Minister of Environment, by an absolute majority.”

And the statement added, “The council also voted to give its confidence to Bankin Abdullah Rikani, Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, by an absolute majority.”

Thus, the formation of the government of Muhammad Shia al-Sudani has been completed, after it won the confidence of Parliament last October 27 by 21 ministries out of 23, with the postponement of the vote on the two aforementioned ministries, due to a dispute between the two main Kurdish parties (the Democratic and the Patriotic Union).

Thus, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Reconstruction will belong to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, while the Ministries of Justice and Environment will belong to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, with 4 ministries for the Kurdish component as a whole.

heavy files

Observers believe that the two portfolios, whose ministers have been named, are of great importance in the context of the Iraqi government’s response to the environmental, service and demographic challenges and crises facing the country, such as drought, desertification, the spread of slums, overpopulation, and the deterioration of infrastructure in cities and rural areas.

In this context, the Iraqi political researcher and legal expert, Muhammad al-Samarrai, says, “The importance of the Ministries of Environment and Reconstruction does not stem mainly from their political role only, as they formed a knot in front of the completion of the ministerial formation of the Sudanese government, due to the existence of a dispute over them. Rather, their utmost importance lies in the files they are assigned to deal with.” and deal with it.”

Al-Samarrai added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The urgent need for services and plans expected to be provided by the two ministries, in a country that is almost devoid of housing, construction and infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and urban complexes, and in a country that largely lacks legal and professional commitment within the framework of respect International laws and obligations on the environment, and the crises afflicting it as a result of the phenomenon of climate change, which has become a global obsession, and Iraq constitutes the fifth country most affected by this phenomenon.

And the political researcher believes: “This is why the Ministry of Environment doubles in importance, especially after its return as a ministry independent of the Ministry of Health after the wrong decision to merge them in 2015, during the period of ill-conceived improvisational decisions that were taken at that time.”

And he concludes: “As for construction and housing, it is a pivotal ministry, of course, in a government that raises the slogan of being a service government. Therefore, the responsibilities and burdens are heavy, and the accumulated crises in the Iraqi environmental and service sectors need major and serious solutions.”