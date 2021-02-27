Dubai (Union)

The first construction phase of the “Magdi Yaqoub Global Heart Center” project in the Egyptian capital Cairo has been completed. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced in February 2020 the proceeds of the closing ceremony of the initiative «makers Hope », which amounted to about 360 million Egyptian pounds in favor of its construction, in order to provide free treatment for heart patients in Egypt and the Arab world, specifically children.

The new hospital allocates 60% of its surgical operations, which will exceed 12,000 operations annually, for children free of charge, so that upon completion will be the largest medical institutions specialized in heart diseases, research and surgery in the Arab world.

The first phase of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, was completed after the concrete foundations of the center were completed on an area of ​​22,000 square meters, which paves the way for the subsequent stages of the completion of the project, which, upon completion of work in 2023, will provide free medical services to treat 120,000 heart patients. , It provides advanced research in the field of cardiology, and trains more than 1500 specialist physicians and surgeons.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi

The closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and attended by more than 12,000 people, was allocated the proceeds of tickets for the charitable hospital project. The “makers of hope” initiative chose to support the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo, affiliated with the Magdi Yaqoub Foundation, as the Arab Humanitarian Year project that celebrates common human values ​​and inspires more hope makers and heroes to continue their efforts and initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, awarded Professor Majdi Yaqoub, a physician and cardiac surgeon known as “King of Hearts”, the Mohammed bin Rashid sash for humanitarian work during the closing ceremony of the “makers of hope” initiative in February 2020. For his contributions over more than 50 years in the fields of medical and scientific research, charitable and humanitarian work, giving hope to millions of patients around the world.

On the occasion of the completion of the first construction phase of the Majdi Yaqoub Global Heart Center, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, under which the “makers of hope” initiative in support of the center falls under: “Achieving an important stage. “The Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center project is a promising glimmer of hope for heart patients, especially children, and for the medical scientific research community in the Arab world.”

His Excellency noted that the keenness to institutionalize charitable work and support projects with a broad and sustainable impact on societies has an entrenched value in the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

Al-Gergawi said: “The conscious, deliberate and continuous investment in empowering the human being, preserving his life and preserving his dignity is the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which he sponsors and pursues to grow and maximize its impact, and make a positive qualitative difference in the lives of individuals and societies.”

The Hope Makers Initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, has allocated the proceeds of its closing ceremony in its third session in favor of the project to build the Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital, which was chosen by the Arab Humanitarian Project, in a step that contributes to treating millions of hearts in need of care in the Arab world.

The choice of “makers of hope” fell on the Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital project in Egypt, which is affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Foundation, which will be built in Cairo to treat patients free of charge.

The closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative at its third session in February 2020 was marked by the provision of millions of contributions from business sectors and institutions of the public and private sectors in the UAE. The ceremony witnessed the largest donation campaign of its kind live, as a number of businessmen and institutions in the UAE pledged to donate to the Year of Humanity project, represented by the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, which will treat tens of thousands of heart patients annually for free.

The volume of donations at the ceremony reached 44 million dirhams from the pioneers of hope (equivalent to 188 million Egyptian pounds) and 44 million dirhams from the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for a total of 88 million dirhams (360 million Egyptian pounds), in which the pioneers of hope competed among men. Businesses, institutions and companies to translate the principles of social and institutional responsibility by supporting the prospective humanitarian medical edifice.

In a move that had a great impact on the attendees, participants and supporters of the Hope Makers initiative and caused a great media resonance at the local and Arab levels, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, donated an amount similar to the total contributions that were made to build The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center project, bringing the total amount allocated to support the project to 88 million dirhams, equivalent to 360 million Egyptian pounds.

Businessmen and institutions announced their contributions to support the establishment of the project, with 3 million dirhams from the Emirates Airlines Group, 5 million dirhams from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, 6 million dirhams from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, 5 million dirhams from Emirates Islamic Bank, and 6 million dirhams from Ansari Group. 3 million dirhams from businessman Mishaal Kanoo, 3 million dirhams from the Hussain Sajwani Foundation – Damac, 6 million dirhams from the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, 3 million dirhams from Lulu International Group, and 3 million dirhams from GEMS Education Group. A philanthropist also announced a contribution of one million dirhams to support the construction and equipping of the hospital, and the artist Ahmed Helmy, who was appointed by the Hope Makers Initiative as an ambassador of hope, donated one million Egyptian pounds.

Options

It is expected that the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center will provide innovative options for the general public and the public who wish to contribute, each according to his capabilities, to complete its projected construction by 2023 and support the center’s operations, research and delicate surgeries, and to take care of the expenses of the patients residing in it, by providing stock packages that those wishing to take care of to conduct Operation for a child, participation in the purchase of a medical device, or participation in the construction of the center’s building and facilities Individuals and institutions can also contribute to equipping the intensive care units, hospital wards, or outpatient clinics of the center according to the major contributions package, each of which amounts to one million Egyptian pounds.

Hope Standards

The hospital project fulfills all the criteria and conditions for selecting winners of hope makers since the first launch of the initiative, including the impact it has on society and its ability to effectively reach the target segment, and innovation in providing solutions and creative approaches to major health challenges in society, with the initiative’s commitment and keenness to make it a success. And investing all possible efforts to achieve this, and the extent to which the initiative can continue and its ability to develop and expand its influence in the future to include the largest possible number of beneficiaries, in addition to the possibility of replicating the initiative or applying it to societies facing similar challenges or issues.

Continuous innovation

It is hoped that the International Center will continue the march of innovation in heart treatments and surgeries, which was established by Professor Magdi Yaqoub in many disciplines, to be added to the series of pioneering achievements made by Dr. Yaqoub with his team in providing new concepts and methods for treating congenital heart diseases, such as modern arterial switch The first technique for replacing the valve root, known as “remodeling”, and innovations such as allogenic heart transplantation and bronchial artery revitalization.