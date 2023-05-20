And the Saudi Space Authority tweeted on Twitter, two pictures and a comment that read: “The final preparations for the Saudi astronauts, as part of the scientific mission crew, have been completed before heading into space tomorrow, Sunday.”

Rayana Barnawi, the first Saudi and Arab Muslim astronaut, and Ali Al-Qarni is also the first Saudi astronaut.

The Saudi Space Authority said earlier, “This trip comes within the Kingdom’s program for astronauts, which was launched on September 22, 2022, and includes conducting 14 pioneering scientific research experiments in a microgravity environment.”

She added, “These experiments will contribute to providing answers that will empower people, through the expansion of health research, as well as protecting the planet through the implementation of scientific experiments, a number of which are being carried out for the first time in the world, on board the station.”