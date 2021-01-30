The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, announced the completion of 60% of the project to develop the axis of Al Khawaneej Street, which includes the development of three main intersections on Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Streets, and the implementation of 23 km of service roads along the two streets. Achievement in the tunnel at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street 82%, where the company has completed the construction work of the closed section of the tunnel, and work is underway to implement the retaining walls of the tunnel in the open section, and the work is expected to be completed, and the tunnel will open in front of traffic in March Next.

The percentage of completion of the bridge leading to Al Aweer is 60%, after installing prefabricated bridge parts over Emirates Road in the direction from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah, and work is underway to install the remaining parts of the bridge on the Amardi side, and it is expected to complete the installation of the parts at the end of this month, and after that the construction work will be completed. The bridge, and it is planned to open it to traffic at the end of March.

Al Tayer said that the development of the Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the most important strategic projects to strengthen the connecting axes between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, by developing vertical roads between the Emirates and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed streets, all the way to Airport Road, and accommodating the current and expected growth in traffic in the coming years.

The project, upon completion, will reduce the journey time from Emirates Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to nine minutes, and reduce the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to 45. Seconds, increasing the capacity of the intersection from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al-Khawaneej Street with Al-Amardi Street – after converting it from a roundabout to a surface intersection – from 120 to 60 seconds.

Al Tayer confirmed that the project includes the implementation of a tunnel on Al Khawaneej Street at its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with a length of 680 meters and a capacity of three lanes in each direction, in addition to a surface intersection controlled by light signals to ensure free and safe traffic movement on Al Khawaneej Street, and the development of The roundabout at the intersection of Al-Khawaneej Street with Al-Amardi Street to become an intersection controlled by traffic lights, and the development of the intersection between Al-Amardi Street and Emirates Street, by constructing an overpass over Emirates Road towards Al-Awir area, with a length of 201 meters, and the capacity of two lanes in each direction.

The project also includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge near the “Arabian Center” on Al-Khawaneej Street, the paving of approximately 23 kilometers of service roads along Al-Khawaneej and Al-Amrdi streets, and the implementation of some improvements to three intersections on Algeria Street, by converting them to intersections controlled by traffic lights, in addition to the related works. In the project, such as lighting, rainwater drainage, traffic signs, road planning, and road safety protection works. It should be noted that the authority opened last November the surface intersection controlled by traffic lights at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which contributed to reducing traffic density and improving the level of service – compared to the previous roundabout – by 40%.

It also opened before that the surface intersection between Al Khawaneej and Al Amradi Street, as well as improvements to the intersections on Algeria Street in the Al Warqaa area and near the Uptown Mirdif site, Shorouk complex and Mirdif sunset.

Supporting axes

The implementation of the Al-Khawaneej Street corridor development project follows the completion of the authority and the inauguration of all stages of the Airport Street development project, which included the development of four intersections, namely the Rashidiya intersection, the Airport Street intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, the Marrakech Street intersection with Airport Street and the Airport Street intersection with Casablanca Street.

The airport road development project contributed to achieving a great flow of traffic, reducing waiting time and solving the problem of congestion caused by traffic interference between vehicles.

The opening of the Tripoli Street Corridor, which connects Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and the Emirates, with a length of about 12 km, contributed to easing congestion and facilitating traffic movement, improving entrances to the districts of Al-Warqa and Mirdif along Tripoli Street, and raising the level of safety along the axis.

Reducing the journey time from Emirates Road to Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from 25 to 9 minutes.

Reducing the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Streets from 330 to 45 seconds.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

