The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a young man against his co-worker, in which he demanded to oblige him to return an amount of 46 thousand and 545 that he had lent to him, and the defendant procrastinated in returning it. claimed.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his co-worker, demanding that he pay him an amount of 46 thousand and 545 dirhams while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant borrowed the amount from him in installments according to bank transfers, and when he asked for a refund, he was late in paying despite the claims. Repeated friendly, and submitted a support for his claim, copies of a bank statement and a bank deposit, and demanded that the decisive oath be directed to the defendant.

The supervising judge decided to refer the case for investigation so that the plaintiff proves that the defendant is concerned with the amount of the claim, and the defendant has the right to deny this by all means of proof. Bank and that my responsibility is not occupied by him with the amount claimed, and God is witness to what I say).

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, each of the two litigants may, in any case of the case, direct the decisive oath to the other litigant, provided that the incident on which the oath is based is related to the person to whom it is directed, even if it is not His personality was focused on his mere knowledge of it, and it is not permissible for the one who directed the decisive oath or rejected it to go back on that when his opponent accepted to take the oath.

The court indicated that it is proven that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the defendant for his claim of 46 thousand and 545 dirhams, and he relied on the conscience of the defendant and directed him to the decisive oath, and the defendant took the decisive oath not to preoccupy his debt to the plaintiff with the amount claimed by way of debt, and therefore the oath The final decision would have settled the dispute by proving that the defendant’s obligation to him was not preoccupied with the claimed amount, and the case would have lost its legal basis, and the court would have ruled the case dismissed as stated with the reasons, and obliged the plaintiff to pay the expenses.