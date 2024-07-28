Coinciding with the release of the trailer for the television series Like a Dragon: Yakuza at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced a package containing the complete Yakuza series available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
The bundle, which can be purchased at the price of €109.99 on Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, includes all the chapters of the original action saga starring Kazuma Kiryu, so in order:
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
The publisher’s intention is obviously to take advantage of the debut of the TV series to ensure that users who are approaching the franchise for the first time can do it in the simplest way possible, precisely with a single package that includes all the games in the Kazuma Kiryu saga.
Convenient but not too much
There is no doubt that the first trailer for the TV series Like a Dragon: Yakuza has aroused great curiosity among gamers who are not yet familiar with the SEGA brand, and who will be able to follow the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu for the first time in the context of a television adaptation.
However in truth the package is not as convenient as you might thinksince it applies a mere 20% discount compared to games that are often found on sale on the PlayStation Store at even a quarter of the €19.99 officially requested for each title.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers also don’t need to purchase the collection in question, since All Yakuza chapters are available in the Microsoft subscription service catalog.
