Coinciding with the release of the trailer for the television series Like a Dragon: Yakuza at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced a package containing the complete Yakuza series available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The bundle, which can be purchased at the price of €109.99 on Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, includes all the chapters of the original action saga starring Kazuma Kiryu, so in order:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

The publisher’s intention is obviously to take advantage of the debut of the TV series to ensure that users who are approaching the franchise for the first time can do it in the simplest way possible, precisely with a single package that includes all the games in the Kazuma Kiryu saga.