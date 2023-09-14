Finally, the summer transfer market came to an end and the Cruz Azul Football Club was unable to make any last-minute moves. The arrival of a center forward not trained in Mexico did not occur and, therefore, they had to re-register Ivan Morales to be considered in the Apertura 2023 because they could not accommodate him in another club either.
Although a way out has been sought for him for several weeks, the reality is that the Chilean’s claims and salary scared away the few interested parties. It is not yet known what his role will be on the team, but the reality is that he is currently erased for Joaquin Moreno At least that was how it was before he had to stay for at least six more months, however, at some point he could be taken into account, because you never know if he could be considered in case of an injury to a teammate.
In the other positions there are also deficiencies, in recent weeks there was talk of the arrival of a goalkeeper given the constant failures of Sebastian Jurado, but nothing was closed despite the rumors. In this way, it seems to indicate that Andres Gudiño He will be the starter starting next day and the possibility of a new goalkeeper could occur until next year depending on how the competition ends for the celestial team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#complete #squad #Cruz #Azul #Apertura
Leave a Reply