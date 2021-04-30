Dear Argentines and Argentines,

I want to propose that we review what we have gone through this year with the pandemic. We started January with a regrowth, surely linked to the holidays, which forced us to take action on the night. After these measures, we were able to go through the summer with care and without major restrictions.

On March 18, I addressed all of you to summon you to reinforce prevention against the risk of the second wave and the new variants of the Covid that appeared. More than half of those who had reservations for tourism at Easter decided to cancel them, while we kept the borders closed and suspended flights with some countries.

Given the growth in cases, on April 7 we announced new restrictions on circulation and care measures. In the following days the cases continued to increase exponentially. Intensive therapies began to take over very quickly.

Personally, every day I review the number of cases, the occupation of intensive care beds and the deaths that occur in Argentina.

Given these data, I addressed you two weeks ago because it was imperative to establish new decisions and do everything possible to avoid saturation of the health system in AMBA, the epicenter of the pandemic.

These measures are showing good results because we have contained the exponential growth in the AMBA and other places from the country. If we had not done it, surely the curve would have continued to grow and the health system would be much more complicated than it is.

But the situation is by no means resolved. The number of cases is really very high. The epidemiological situation in the AMBA is critical and we have other areas with high sanitary tension.

We need a more marked and sustained reduction in cases. For the infections that we already had and for those that currently exist, The next few weeks can be tough on therapy bed occupancy.

Therefore, we must continue with clear measures to ensure that everyone can access the health care they need. And that no one lacks a bed to be cared for.

We must lower the level of contagion to reduce the tension of the health system. We must be in solidarity with each one of the health workers to alleviate them in the face of the enormous effort they make every day.

I know very well that the pandemic is a very great challenge, not only for all societies, but also for each person and each family. The collective effort we are making is worth it. I understand each of the difficulties that this moment presents us with. Economic, social and educational difficulties. I know very well the reality of Argentine families, in each neighborhood, in each area of ​​the country.

To those who have lost loved ones, I want to send all my support.

The truth is that when a global misfortune occurs, such as the pandemic, we can only choose from limited options. We choose based on our values ​​and our priorities. Our priority has been and is taking care of health and life. With this objective, we also work preserving the economy of individuals and families.

Therefore, we adopt this model of restrict nighttime circulation from certain hours, knowing that in this way the vast majority can carry out their work. It is a decision to maintain economic activity as long as possible.

But let’s never forget that the virus infects 24 hours a day. The virus circulates all day.

You have to stay home at night. During the day, go out only if it is essential. And when it is necessary to go out, extreme care must be taken.

We are on the verge of the beginning of low temperatures and winter. We must make a new effort to lower circulation and reduce infections, and decompress our health system as much as possible.

I have met with governors from across the country to analyze the situations. We have also received suggestions from experts from all scientific disciplines.

Based on all this, we are issuing a DNU. We are taking measures based on epidemiological and sanitary criteria, considering in the first place the number of cases on the population; later, the increase or not of cases in the last weeks; and finally, the level of occupancy of intensive care beds.

Based on this evidence, there are 4 situations in different parts of the country in relation to risk. There are areas of low, medium and high epidemiological and sanitary risk. And there is a fourth category, those areas in a situation of Epidemiological and Sanitary Alarm.

Taking into account that reality, for the country as a whole, the same measures that are currently in force will be maintained until May 21.

In those areas of medium epidemiological and sanitary risk, it is the power and responsibility of local governments to adopt early additional measures to reduce circulation to prevent contagions.

In those areas of high epidemiological and sanitary risk, that is, places where there is a high proportion of infections or that they are increasing very quickly, it is established suspend social activities in private homes, social gatherings in public outdoor spaces for more than 10 people, casinos and discos. The bars and restaurants will work until 11pm. And it will not be possible to circulate between 0hs and 06.00 in the morning of each day.

However, there are areas of the country that are in a situation of Epidemiological and Sanitary Alarm. In these areas the health system is very tense and the ratio of cases to the population is very high.

Because of this circulation and other activities will be restricted until May 21.

The commercial premises will work until 7:00 p.m. After 7:00 p.m. the gastronomy can continue with home deliveries. During the day, they will only be able to serve their clients in open-air spaces.

You cannot drive between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day.

The teaching of classes will be carried out exclusively at a distance.

I want to tell you that we know the difficulties that this poses to children, adolescents and families. Unfortunately, in these alarm zones this is a necessary measure to reduce circulation.

We are doing all this effort to regain a well-cared presence in these areas when epidemiological and health indicators allow it. It is everyone’s challenge to achieve it.

Today, in more than 20 Argentine provinces there are face-to-face classes.

For us, education is a priority issue. Distance classes are only taught where the pandemic demands it.

It is important to keep in mind that the entire National Government Plan against the pandemic includes three dimensions. On the one hand, the care measures and the restrictions on circulation. Second, all health actions to strengthen the health system. Third, all measures to protect the social situation and economic activity.

Therefore, while we take care of ourselves, the largest vaccination plan in Argentine history advances. We have already vaccinated more than 95% of the health personnel with at least one dose. We ended the month of April with more than 70% of those over 70 years vaccinated and with around 50% of people between 60 and 69 years vaccinated.

This is key. The time we save with prevention we use to vaccinate. With the vaccine, the risk of dying is drastically reduced according to all the data and the disease is better transited.

More than 10 million doses have already arrived in the country.

You already know everything we have done to strengthen the health system. In addition, we are now initiating 134 new works and interventions to strengthen the health system in the framework of the second wave, which will allow us to incorporate more than 1,400 beds with an investment of $ 10 billion.

We also give recognition to health personnel who are dedicated to caring for the pandemic. They have my gratitude and that of all Argentines.

We will continue with the Productive Recovery Program through which the National State pays a part of the wages of workers in sectors most affected by the pandemic. We have expanded this program to self-employed and monotax workers affected by nighttime restrictions.

We expanded the Empower Work program to assist already unemployed informal market workers affected by the pandemic. Also, the increase in the minimum, vital and mobile wage has a positive impact on workers.

With the “Producir” Program, we strengthen projects in which women and diversities who have experienced situations of gender violence participate.

We continue to support the cultural and tourism sectors with various instruments.

We extended the payment of the Progresar Scholarships to cover the entire year and we greatly increased the amount of the scholarships to reach one million young people.

We decided to expand the AUH to ensure that more than seven hundred thousand new and new holders have access to that right.

We have decided on a new bonus for retirees and retirees.

We extended the refund of 15% of debit card purchases in lower income sectors until June 30.

We have expanded the coverage of the Alimentar Card and have also increased its value by 50% since January.

We have reinforced the items for school and community canteens and centralized food purchase.

All these measures will imply an investment by the national government of more than 300,000 million pesos.

Since I assumed the presidency, I have worked tirelessly to build dialogues and agreements. Because I am really convinced that this is what the country needs. And much more in the face of the pandemic. We need all of us to work in unity.

Now, I will never, never pretend to be distracted by the problem we are experiencing. I am the President of all Argentines and Argentines. It is my responsibility to establish forceful measures in the face of the pandemic, to prevent carelessness from dragging us towards a more serious scenario.

The measures we take are those that have been taken around the world. With the virus, it is impossible to negotiate. In the face of the virus, we have to take firm action.

I have made and will make the appropriate decisions without any political speculation. It is impossible to speculate electorally and at the same time take care of the people. Any speculation that is made will end up helping the virus and exacerbating the problem.

The measures against the pandemic are strictly to save lives.

We must understand that if there is no good control, there are situations of injustice. Wherever there is a group or small minorities that fail to comply, this has a health impact and ends up harming everyone. Therefore, so that we can avoid the most serious situations and do a fair job, I want ask all jurisdictions to redouble controls in these weeks.

With these criteria, with these measures that will be in force until May 21 inclusive, we will achieve the objectives we set for ourselves.

Look i I have only one enemy: the virus. I am fighting with you against a pandemic that causes immense pain. I have no other enemies of any kind. I have no grudges.

In the next few days I will send a Bill to the National Congress so that, based on clear and precise scientific criteria, the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions and care measures during this exceptional situation.

In this way I am confirming my vocation for dialogue. The pandemic demands an immense responsibility from us. And it is politics who must make the decisions and find the answers to the challenge we face.

This is my responsibility and it is our collective task.

I call on all of you to continue to redouble, united and united, care and vaccination in the coming weeks.

JPE