Real Madrid is still on vacation, at least the players, because from the offices Carlo Ancelotti, Florentino Pérez and the rest of the board of directors are already planning the squad for the next season and several movements have been made, both arrivals and departures. Departures.
The 2023/24 season for the Whites will begin on the weekend of August 12 with the first matchday of the League championship, and will last until the end of May. In the absence of confirmation of the official dates, this is the calendar that awaits the whites next season.
The league
LaLiga will be the first competition to be launched. After the draw for the calendar, these are the 38 games that Real Madrid has ahead of them.
|
Working day
|
Game
|
Date
|
1st
|
Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid
|
08/13
|
2nd
|
Almeria vs Real Madrid
|
08/20
|
3rd
|
Celtic of Vigo vs Real Madrid
|
08/27
|
4th
|
Real Madrid vs. Getafe
|
3/09
|
5th
|
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
|
09/17
|
6th
|
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
|
09/24
|
7th
|
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
|
09/27
|
8th
|
Girona vs Real Madrid
|
1/10
|
9th
|
Real Madrid vs Osasuna
|
8/10
|
10th
|
Seville vs Real Madrid
|
10/22
|
11th
|
FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|
10/29
|
12th
|
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
|
5/11
|
13th
|
Real Madrid vs. Valencia
|
11/12
|
14th
|
Cadiz vs Real Madrid
|
11/26
|
15th
|
Real Madrid vs Granada
|
3/12
|
16th
|
Real Betis vs. Real Madrid
|
10/12
|
17th
|
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
|
12/17
|
18th
|
Alaves vs Real Madrid
|
12/20
|
19th
|
Real Madrid vs Majorca
|
3/01
|
20th
|
Getafe vs Real Madrid
|
01/14
|
21st
|
Real Madrid vs Almeria
|
01/21
|
22nd
|
Las Palmas vs Real Madrid
|
01/28
|
23rd
|
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
|
4/02
|
24th
|
Real Madrid vs Girona
|
02/11
|
25th
|
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
|
02/18
|
26th
|
Real Madrid vs Seville
|
02/25
|
27th
|
Valencia vs Real Madrid
|
3/03
|
28th
|
Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo
|
03/10
|
29th
|
Osasuna vs Real Madrid
|
03/17
|
30th
|
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
|
03/31
|
31st
|
Majorca vs. Real Madrid
|
04/14
|
32nd
|
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
|
04/21
|
33rd
|
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
|
04/28
|
34th
|
Real Madrid vs Cadiz
|
05/5
|
35th
|
Granada vs. Real Madrid
|
05/12
|
36th
|
Real Madrid vs Alaves
|
05/15
|
37th
|
Villarreal vs Real Madrid
|
05/19
|
38th
|
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
|
05/26
Champions League
Real Madrid got their place in the 2023/24 Champions League after finishing second in LaLiga and will be in Pot 2 of the group stage draw to be held on August 31. However, the dates of the first matches of the competition are already known.
|
Round
|
Game
|
Date
|
1st day group stage
|
to confirm
|
September 19 – 20
|
2nd day of group phase
|
to confirm
|
October 3 – 4
|
3rd day group stage
|
to confirm
|
October 24 – 25
|
4th round group stage
|
to confirm
|
November 7 – 8
|
5th day of group phase
|
to confirm
|
November 28 – 29
|
6th round group stage
|
to confirm
|
December 12 – 13
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid, being one of the teams that will play the Spanish Super Cup, begins its participation in the KO tournament directly in the round of 16. In January the defense of the champion title will begin, although the date has not yet been confirmed.
|
Round
|
Game
|
Date
|
round of 32
|
to confirm
|
to confirm
Spain Supercup
The fourth and last competition that the whites will play this season will be the Spanish Super Cup as champions of the Copa del Rey. The dates are not yet confirmed, but it is expected that, as in previous editions, the tournament will be held in January.
|
Round
|
Game
|
semifinals
|
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
|
to confirm
