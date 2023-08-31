The complete report on the autopsy performed on the body of Giulia Tramontano and little Thiago has arrived: he had been trying to poison them for months

On Wednesday, the coroner handed over to the investigators the complete report on the autopsy performed on the body of Julia Tramontano and little Thiago, the baby she was carrying. It should have been born early this summer.

Unfortunately, one thing emerged from this examination reality really sad. That is, that Alessandro Impagnatiello had been trying to poison his girlfriend and son for months, December at least.

That rat poison found in the couple’s house was used by him to implement his own floor. The doctor found tracks of that substance both in Giulia’s body and in that of the baby.

He further discovered, that there was a increase of this poison in the last month and a half. Probably the barman in one of his internet searches discovered that he had to increase the doseso that it could take effect.

Giulia repeatedly wrote in some of her messages that was not feeling well. In a chat with a friend he wrote: “I feel crazy, I have heartburn!”

She probably believed those symptoms were part of the pregnancy, but in reality she didn’t know the heinous plan that her boyfriend was carrying out. In the end, perhaps because that substance had no effect, Impagnetiello decided to end his life differently.

What emerged from the autopsy on Giulia Tramontano

The coroner also discovered that Giulia did not die immediately when her boyfriend had her affected with the first blow. She unfortunately she was alive and lost her life only when he dealt her the 39th blow.

Impgnatiello had been carrying on one for a year parallel relationship with a colleague. Consequently Giulia and her son were becoming a “obstacle“, so he had decided to commit the crime.

During his conversation with the investigators, he denied the use of rat poison on Giulia. However, this relationship has exposed more, which could cost him the aggravating circumstance premeditation and cruelty.