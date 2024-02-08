Huge success also for the second evening of the 74th edition of the Festival Sanremo. Let's now find out what the program of the third evening will be, with the name of the co-host, the guests who will take the stage at the Ariston and the combinations of presenting and performing artists.

Beyond the 60% share for the Sanremo Festival also in second evening, again masterfully hosted by Amadeus, who was joined by Giorgia in the unprecedented role of co-host. The moment in which Giovanni Allevi appeared was moving, a little less so when John Travolta took to the stage. However, all the performances of the first 15 competing artists were highly appreciated, with the final ranking of the evening seeing Geolier in first place, Irama in second, Annalisa in third, Loredana Bertè in fourth and Mahmood in fifth.

This evening, in addition to the return of Gianni Morandi, there will be the actress and comedian Teresa Mannino in the role of 'co-co'. There were also many guests. They will be there then Sabrina Ferilli who will present the new fiction 'Glory', Edward Leoprotagonist of the other fiction 'The clandestine' and Eros Ramazzotti to celebrate 40 years of his hit 'Promised Land'.

Stefano Massini And Paolo Jannacci they will perform a song dedicated to all the victims who lost their lives in the workplace, while the super international guest will be the Oscar winner Russell Crowebut in the guise of a singer.

The pre-festival hosts, Paola and Chiara, will perform on the stage set up in Piazza Colombo, while in the stage on board the Costa Crociere there will be the rapper Bresh.

Here are the names of the singing artists and their respective ones presenter singersin the order in which they will take the stage at the Ariston: