All ready for the next championship

A few days before the start of pre-season testing world championship 2023-2024scheduled for October 24th to 27th on the circuit ‘Ricardo Tormo’ of Valencia, Formula E may already know the full line-up of the 22 official drivers who will take part in the next championship. The recent reconfirmation of Wehrlein and Da Costa in the Porsche team has effectively put an end to all market operations, enriched by several new features that will make up the starting grid.

Changes

In fact, there have been numerous transfers of drivers from one team to another. In this sense, the reigning world champion Jake Dennis is an exception, who will continue his career with the team Andretti, which will change its name to Andretti Global from next year. Instead of André Lotterer, however, the New Zealander will have a new teammate Norman Borninvolved last season at the wheel of the Nissan together with Sacha Fenestraz. The latter will continue with the Japanese company, while the Frenchman’s replacement will be Oliver Rowlandcoming from Mahindra. The Indian team will revolutionize its line-up by welcoming Nyck De Vriesfalling into the category after his negative experience in Formula 1, and the Italian-Swiss Edoardo Mortara from the Maserati. The Modena company has thus promoted Jehan Daruvala, arriving from Formula 2 and new teammate of the reconfirmed Maximilian Günther. I also change at home Envisionwith Robin Frijns who will join the reconfirmed Buemi while replacing him at the same time Nick Cassidynew pilot of the Jaguar together with compatriot Mitch Evans. Partial changes also in McLarenwith the reconfirmed Jake Hughes who will share the garage with Sam Bird, arriving from Jaguar in place of René Rast, who will not participate in the next championship. The team is also included in the transfer list ABT Cuprawith Nico Müller as his new teammate Lucas Di Grassi, coming from Mahindra and replacing Frijns. Compared to last year, the only teams that have reconfirmed both their drivers are DS Penske, TAG Heuer Porsche and NIO 333.

Formula E 2023-2024: Team and Drivers list

TEAM PILOTS Andretti Global Jake Dennis Andretti Global Norman Born DS Penske Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Jean-Eric Vergne NIO 333 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Dan Ticktum Envision Robin Frijns Envision Sébastien Buemi Neom McLaren Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Sam Bird Maserati MSG Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG Jehan Daruvala Jaguar TCS Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Nick Cassidy ABT Cupra Lucas Di Grassi ABT Cupra Nico Müller TAG Heuer Porsche Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Antonio Felix da Costa Mahindra Nyck De Vries Mahindra Edoardo Mortara Nissan Oliver Rowland Nissan Sacha Fenestraz

Calendar not yet complete

While the starting grid is now ready to present these formations, the only question mark remains calendar of next season. At present, in fact, three of the 17 commitments do not yet have a venue: specifically, the circuits that will host the fourth and fifth E-Prix of the world championship, as well as the 13th, are not yet known. For the moment it is certainly the start of the championship for the January 13, 2024the day on which the challenge for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles will open in Mexico City. Diriyah, Rome, Berlin and London it will be the four weekends double header of the championship, with the reconfirmation of Sao Paulo, Monaco, Jakarta and Portland. While waiting to understand which nations will complete the calendar, it is finally worth highlighting the debut absolute of Japan, specifically a Tokyo.