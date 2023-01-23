Sunday March 5, 2023 it will be the day in which the first race of this year’s IndyCar championship will officially start, with the street circuit of St. Petersburg (Florida) hosting the inaugural appointment of the new season. As per tradition in the major US open-wheel category, 2023 will also be characterized by numerous innovations on the starting grid, where the Australian will appear Will Power as reigning champion. The latter will continue his career in Team Penske, one of the few companies to have kept its line-up unchanged compared to 2022.

On the contrary, what the team will reserve will be completely different AJ Foyt, who has decided to bet on Santino Ferrucci as Benjamin Pedersen’s teammate. Also new at home McLaren, with the engagement of Alexander Rossi who will leave the Andretti team after seven years (which has announced Kyle Kirkwood as a replacement) to support Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward. The Spanish Alex Palou will not be part of the team, however, at the center of a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi resolved with the permanence of the 2021 champion in the latter team.

Still on the subject of the ‘fight’ between Ganassi and McLaren, it should also be underlined the passage of the Brazilian Tony Kanaan into the second reality, with the latter taking part exclusively in the Indianapolis 500scheduled for May 28. Together with him, three other riders confirmed their presence at the only race on the famous Indiana oval, won last year by Marcus Ericsson: Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter and Stefan Wilson.

In conclusion, once again as far as the Ganassi company is concerned, the formation of no less than five drivers should be underlined, but with one particularity: while Ericsson, Dixon and Palou will participate in all the races on the calendar, the seats will alternate Marcus Armstrong and Takuma Sato. While the New Zealander will compete in the events on street or permanent circuits, the Japanese will appear exclusively on the ovals. The latter, who will leave the Dale Coyne-Rick Ware Racing team, will be replaced by Sting Ray Robb., one of three rookies along with the aforementioned Benjamin Pedersen e Agustin Canapinoin Juncon Hollinger.

Indycar 2023 teams and drivers



TEAM MOTOR PILOT AJ Foyt Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci Benjamin Pedersen Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Pato O’Ward Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Chevrolet Conor Daly Rinus VeeKay Juncon Hollinger Chevrolet Callum Ilott Agustin Canapino Team Penske Chevrolet Josef Newgarden Scott MacLaughin Will Power Andretti Autosport Honda Colton Hertha Kyle Kirkwood Romain Grosjean Devlin DeFrancesco Chip Ganassi Honda Marcus Ericsson Scott Dixon Alex Palou Marcus Armstrong Takuma Sato Dale Coyne-Rick Ware Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne – HMD Motorsports Honda David Maluskas Meyer Shank Honda Helio Castroneves Simon Pagenaud Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda Graham Rahal Jack Harvey Christian Lundgaard

Participants in the Indianapolis 500 only

TEAM PILOT Andretti Autosport Marco Andretti Arrow McLaren Tony Canaan Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick Stefan Wilson Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter