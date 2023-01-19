Paris Saint Germain of France already had a friendly match scheduled at the beginning of 2022, against a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it was canceled and now it has been confirmed that it will be played at the beginning of this 2023.
The day has come and they will meet this Thursday, January 19 in Riyadhand although it will not be for the points, it will have several attractive points: the main one will be the confrontation of Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldorecently announced as a reinforcement for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, in what will be the reunion between two world soccer stars.
They have played 36 games in total and for the moment, La Pulga takes advantage with 16 winswhile Cristiano has 11 victories and has drawn nine times.
The first time the faces were seen was on April 23, 2008, for the Champions League semifinals where the Barcelona and Manchester United they tied 0-0 in the first leg. Then, the English team would win 1-0 and get into the final. A year later, on April 29, 2009, the same teams would meet again and there, Messi scored in the 2-0 draw, the first against CR7 and would be crowned champion of the Champions League.
In the last clash between the two, Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 and the star born in Madeira was the MVP of the match for the two goals he scored, in the 13th and 56th minute, both from penalties according to the site. flash score.
Both gave us the most exciting rivalry of recent times, with 22 goals converted by the Argentine and 21 by the Portuguese.
#complete #history #Lionel #Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply