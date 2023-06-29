Currently the company DC is not going through its best phase, that is precisely because Flash It has not finished convincing all the users who have seen it. These opinions have reached social networks, so some users have chosen not to see the film and let it fail, even the film was leaked on social networks.

Specifically, the tape was available for hours in Twitterso there were people who did not miss the opportunity to take a look at the new adventure of Barry alongside iconic characters like the bruce wayne of michael keaton. Also, the pattern of the restart of the said universe is set, which will begin with the new tape of Superman.

It is worth commenting that the user known as @BriYoshFR He was the one who uploaded the entire tape, managing to capture the attention of just over a million people, thus being losses in some way for Warner. Until now it has fared a little worse compared to other big productions like Shazameven that up to Black Adam.

The next film to be shown in theaters is the second part of Aquamanwhich had to undergo several modifications due to the Amber Heard controversy, since at that time her accusations against her were being carried out. Johnny Depp.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: I must say that among the big mistakes in this film are the effects, but the story is not so bad. Of course, much more was expected due to the excitement generated by its first trailer.