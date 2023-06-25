Next week the MX League returns with the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where Chivas will seek revenge after having surprisingly reached the grand final at the hands of the Serb Veljko PaunovicHowever, despite the advantage he had against Tigres, he ended up being traced back in the akron stadium.
Undoubtedly, the defeat hit Guadalajara deeply, but the team has already turned the page and is focused on giving its best for the upcoming tournament. The path of the rojiblancos begins next Monday, July 3, against León in the Nou Camp Stadiumbeing in charge of lowering the curtain on Date 1. Speaking of the team’s most outstanding matches, the National Classic against America, to be held in the Aztec stadiumwill be on Saturday, September 16 for Matchday 8. The duel against another of the ‘big four’, Cruz Azul, will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the akron stadiumcorresponding to Matchday 16. Precisely, the Herd culminates the regular phase against the missing member of the ‘big four’, Pumas, on Saturday, November 11 at CU.
Other striking duels of the Guadalajara team cannot be ruled out, such as when they face Rayados de Monterrey on Saturday, September 2 in La Fortaleza, in a duel on Date 7. Later, Chivas receives Pachuca on Saturday, September 23 for Matchday 9, visits Toluca on Sunday, September 30 for Matchday 10, will write a new chapter in the Classic Tapatio against Atlas on Saturday October 7 in rojiblanco territory and finally, he will meet again with tigers on Saturday October 28 on Matchday 15 to relive the last League final.
Precisely the second commitment of Chivas in the tournament it will be against Atlético San Luis in it akron stadiumwhile Date 3 will be before Necaxa at El Rebaño’s house, visiting on Matchday 4 when he meets juarez. For Date 5 crashes against Xoloson J6 before Saints Lagoon in it TSM Coronain J11 it is measured at Mazatlanin the J13 in front of the Puebla in it Cuauhtemoc Stadium and in the J15 he will try his strength with Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium.
The full schedule of Chivas for the Opening 2023 of the MX League:
|
Working day
|
Game
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Stadium
|
1
|
Leon vs. Chivas
|
Monday, July 3
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Nou Camp
|
2
|
Chivas vs San Luis
|
Saturday, July 8
|
5:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
3
|
Chivas vs. Necaxa
|
Thursday, July 12
|
9:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
4
|
Juarez vs. Chivas
|
To define
|
To define
|
Olympic Benito Juarez
|
5
|
Chivas vs. Xolos
|
To define
|
To define
|
acron
|
6
|
Santos vs. Chivas
|
Sunday, August 26
|
9:00 p.m.
|
TSM Corona
|
7
|
Chivas vs Rayados
|
Saturday, September 2
|
5:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
8
|
America vs. Chivas
|
Saturday, September 16
|
to confirm
|
Aztec
|
9
|
Chivas vs. Pachuca
|
Saturday, September 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
10
|
Toluca vs. Chivas
|
Sunday, September 30
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Nemesio Diez
|
eleven
|
Chivas vs. Mazatlan
|
Tuesday, October 24
|
9:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
12
|
Chivas vs. Atlas
|
Saturday, October 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
13
|
Puebla vs. Chivas
|
Friday, October 20
|
9:00 p.m.
|
cuauhtémoc
|
14
|
Chivas vs. Tigers
|
Saturday, October 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
fifteen
|
Queretaro vs. Chivas
|
Tuesday, October 31
|
7:00 p.m.
|
corregidora
|
16
|
Chivas vs Cruz Azul
|
Saturday, November 4
|
9:00 p.m.
|
acron
|
17
|
Cougars vs. Chivas
|
Saturday, November 11
|
7:00 p.m.
|
college olympian
