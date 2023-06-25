THE TORTURE OF PAUNO

“It was torture for me. I tortured myself personally in my analysis, in my evaluations of the match, because I feel and continue to feel responsible for the defeat”, Veljko Paunovic 24 days after losing the Final with Tigres. pic.twitter.com/s4q55hNwz7 — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) June 21, 2023

Other striking duels of the Guadalajara team cannot be ruled out, such as when they face Rayados de Monterrey on Saturday, September 2 in La Fortaleza, in a duel on Date 7. Later, Chivas receives Pachuca on Saturday, September 23 for Matchday 9, visits Toluca on Sunday, September 30 for Matchday 10, will write a new chapter in the Classic Tapatio against Atlas on Saturday October 7 in rojiblanco territory and finally, he will meet again with tigers on Saturday October 28 on Matchday 15 to relive the last League final.

SAVE THE DATES 👀 Relevant dates: The opening match of the @LigaBBVAMX It will be on June 30 between America vs Braves

The National Classic- September 16, j8

El Clásico from Guadalajara- October 7, j12

The regional Classic- September 23, j 9 #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/bdU4Kvt3AX – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 8, 2023

The full schedule of Chivas for the Opening 2023 of the MX League: