The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay 220,000 dirhams to his wife, which she had transferred to him to buy a property outside the country, but he registered the property in his name and refused to return it to her.

In a lawsuit against her ex-husband, the woman demanded that he oblige him to pay her the amount, indicating that during their marital relationship he offered her to buy a property outside the state, so she transferred the amount to him, but he registered the property in his name, claiming that his ownership could not be transferred to her, because some identification papers were not renewed. After providing the required papers, she asked the defendant to travel and transfer ownership of the property in her name, but he evaded that, and supported her claim with copies of a bank check, and a transfer receipt from an exchange company with a legal translation.

While the defendant submitted an answer memorandum, in which he pleaded after accepting the case, because it did not follow the path drawn by the law, and the lack of jurisdiction of the court, because the property was abroad, and denied the photocopy of the transfer receipt.

For its part, the court ruled to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so she swore it, and the court refused in the merits of its ruling to plead the defendant not to accept the case because it did not follow the path drawn by the law, noting that the current case was referred by the Personal Status Court, and that before that it passed through the Family Guidance Center, which is tantamount to The Center for Conciliation and Reconciliation in Civil Cases, especially since the case contacted the Personal Status Court at its inception, and then this defense would have violated the law, and should be rejected. The court did not accept the defendant’s denial of the photocopy of the transfer receipt, noting that the opponent’s denial of the photocopy of the document attributed to him would be unacceptable if he discussed the subject of this document. Lack of jurisdiction, pointing out that the court established that the request in question is a financial claim and not a dispute over the ownership of real estate. The court confirmed that the transfer receipt constitutes preliminary evidence, but it is not sufficient to form its belief, since that receipt does not explain the transaction that took place between the two parties to the litigation, and the court had decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and she had sworn according to the specified formula, and accordingly the case would have been righteous, It was proven that the defendant was preoccupied with the claim amount, and the court ruled that the defendant should pay the plaintiff an amount of 220 thousand dirhams, and oblige him to pay fees and expenses.