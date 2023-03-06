Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a young man against a friend of his, in which he demanded to oblige him to refund the amount of 213 thousand dirhams, noting that the plaintiff failed to prove his claim.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, at the end of which he asked to oblige the defendant to pay him an amount of 213 thousand dirhams, with a legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until the completion of payment and the hearing of witnesses, and as a precaution to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, while the defendant submitted A response memorandum to the case, at its conclusion, requesting the dismissal of the case and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses, and as a precaution to agree to take the decisive oath.

And before deciding on the matter, the court ruled that the defendant should take the decisive oath, so he swore it in the form: “I swear by God Almighty to say all the truth and nothing but the right that my debt is not occupied by the plaintiff with an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, the remainder of the amount subject to the debt claimed in this case, and that the plaintiff did not purchase a vehicle BMW 750 model 2018 is mine and he did not pay the amount of 173 thousand dirhams from his own money, and that my debt is not occupied by the plaintiff with a total amount of 213 thousand dirhams or any other amount, and God is a witness to what I say.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “each of the two litigants may, in any case of the case, direct the decisive oath to the other litigant, provided that the incident on which the oath is based relates to the person to whom it is directed, even if it is Not personal to him, it focused on his mere knowledge of it, ”noting that the plaintiff had asked for proof of his current claim to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so the court directed him to the decisive oath in its prescribed form, so he swore it, with the effect of resolving the dispute regarding the fact that his responsibility was not preoccupied in favor of the plaintiff with the amount claimed. The remainder of the value of the debt and the price of the vehicle, model 2018, is the subject of the lawsuit, and then the plaintiff has failed to prove his claim, and the court ruled to dismiss the lawsuit and obligated the complainant to pay the expenses.