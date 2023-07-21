The complaints of Mariella Marino were useless, who was still victims of the madness and jealousy of her ex-husband

He was called Mariella Marino, was 56 years old and is the latest victim of a plague that is increasingly afflicting the country, that of feminicides. To take her life away was her ex-husband, Maurizio Impellizzeri, from whom the woman had decided to separate about a year ago, precisely because of his violent attitudes. Three gunshots that unfortunately didn’t leave her a chance.

The umpteenth case of femicide in Italy occurred yesterday in troinaa small town of about 8 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Enna, in Sicily.

The complaints that the woman had done against her ex-husband, nor the decision of get away from him. Indeed, these factors seem to have made the 60-year-old more and more vicious, who did not accept the separation at all, and who completed his criminal plan yesterday morning.

Impellizzeri reached his ex-wife in front of a supermarket and there he allegedly showed her the gun. The woman at that point would have attempted to flee and to take refuge in the house of an acquaintance, but he has reached her and shot down with three bullets.

After the crime Maurizio gave himself up to leakhiding inside his country house, where shortly after the Carabinieri reached him and arrested.

The man would voluntarily handed over the weapon used for the crime, a pistol with abraded serial number, not regularly held.

Mariella Marino’s complaints

Maurizio’s violent attitudes towards Mariella Marino had always been there. So much so that about a year ago, also under the advice of her three children, the woman had decided to formally separate from him.

The 60-year-old has not never accepted this decision and continued to stalk his ex with beatings and death threats continue.

Mariella had denounced Maurizio several times and last October the man had negotiated getting one suspended sentence and a sentence of 8 months of rehabilitation at an anti-violence centre.

Now the authorities will submit Impellizzeri to the validation interrogationas soon as he finds a defender.

The Legal Elvira Gravagnawho defended the man on previous occasions, has in fact resigned from office declaring that he does not feel it.