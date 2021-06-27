Valentina Bisti told on social media the misadventure of yesterday in Rome that forced her to postpone the connection: “Taken in swear words because people could not appear on TV”
When enthusiasm leads to excess. This is what happened yesterday to Valentina Bisti, RAI journalist and face of Unomattina, who yesterday was making a report in Rome for Tg1 (edition at 1.30pm) among the fans of the fan zone. Situations seen a thousand times: choirs, joy, flags. Only then everything has degenerated, as Bisti told in a detailed post on Instagram: “Yesterday before the connection with the news, behind me, a small group of people had gathered. Then with the passing of the minutes they were mainly added young people and children encouraged by their parents to approach the journalist and the camera. I tried to get them away but the situation degenerated with screams and shoving “.
It had happened before
–
The sad report continues: “The first connection is down … I moved to change my position but I was chased by a fierce crowd who swore at me because it was unable to appear on TV … in the end I found a sheltered corner where I am I managed to connect. It’s a shame because among the fans I saw so many beautiful people, smiling, civilized, in love with Italy that I was unable to tell as I wanted. ” Moreover, the Rai journalist is not new to similar episodes: a similar situation had happened to her even before the Italy-Wales.
.
