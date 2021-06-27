When enthusiasm leads to excess. This is what happened yesterday to Valentina Bisti, RAI journalist and face of Unomattina, who yesterday was making a report in Rome for Tg1 (edition at 1.30pm) among the fans of the fan zone. Situations seen a thousand times: choirs, joy, flags. Only then everything has degenerated, as Bisti told in a detailed post on Instagram: “Yesterday before the connection with the news, behind me, a small group of people had gathered. Then with the passing of the minutes they were mainly added young people and children encouraged by their parents to approach the journalist and the camera. I tried to get them away but the situation degenerated with screams and shoving “.