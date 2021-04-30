Raúl Gómez, a young man from Fortuna, reported several family members for four episodes of physical attacks. According to the 18-year-old victim, “I have suffered beatings by my uncles and my stepfather because of my homosexual condition”. This fortune-teller has already made the facts known to the Civil Guard and will testify before the judge on May 11 in Cieza.

The boy assures THE TRUTH that two months ago his mother kicked him out of the house because the partner of this “does not like fags”the young man explained. Always according to his version, «my mother met a person who had just been released from prison and started a relationship with him. Both began to make my life impossible, because they attacked me continuously.

Raúl then went to live with his grandmother. “She has always respected me and loved me just the way I am”, he points out. However, last Wednesday, when the young man was at the doors of his new home, his uncle and aunt attacked him, insulting him and attacking him in the middle of the street. “My uncle even took a knife out of me and threatened me. He told me that the whole family was coming to kill me ».

According to the victim, these two relatives made good on their threat and this Friday morning they went to the house together with her mother and her boyfriend. “They attacked me and insulted me again.” Raúl managed to escape and went to the mayor, Finabel Martínez, to ask for her help. «I am being a victim of these attacks because I am homosexual. The only thing I ask the authorities is that they help me and listen to me. I do not understand why, if my relatives have beaten me, they have not ended up in prison, “he says. For her part, the mayor pointed out that the matter is in the hands of the City Council’s Social Services. «From the first moment we have been in contact with this young man and we have shown him all our support and help».