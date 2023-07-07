The complaint of a 22-year-old: “Raped by La Russa’s son”

A 22-year-old girl filed a complaint in Milan for sexual violence against 19-year-old Leonardo Apache La Russa, son of the president of the Senate Ignazio: the news was given by the Corriere della Seraaccording to which the Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the case.

The young woman, daughter of a wealthy Milanese family, allegedly said that the events took place on May 18 at the end of an evening at the disco during which she met La Russa.

According to the 22-year-old’s story, the girl, after having a drink, would not have remembered anything anymore, finding herself naked in bed with Leonardo Apache La Russa the following day.

The alleged victim would have told the investigators that La Russa had told him that he had “had a relationship with me under the influence of drugs”. Even a friend, whom she has never seen, allegedly had a relationship with the young woman without her knowledge.

The young woman then wrote to a friend who was at the disco with her to try to understand what had happened the night before. “I think he drugged you, you weren’t listening to me” replied the friend.

The 22-year-old would also have told the investigators that she was sure that this was La Russa’s house because, at a certain point, Ignazio La Russa himself would have looked out, who, seeing her in bed, left.

After the alleged violence, the girl went to Mangiagalli where a bruise on her neck and a wound on her thigh were found with the complaint which would then be presented about 40 days after the events.

Interviewed by Corriere della SeraAdriano Bazzoni, the lawyer of the La Russa family, denied there was any violence: “It seems that the young woman is referring to a night in which, in Leonardo’s opinion, there was no form of coercion”.