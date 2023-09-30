The reporter Matteini dismissed by Fiorentina general manager Barone. Joint note from Odg, Tuscany Press Association and Ussi: “Article 21 of the Constitution has been violated. We appeal to CONI, FIGC and Lega”

“I arrived in front of Viola Park. At the entrance there were the general manager Joe Barone with the commander of the municipal police of Bagno a Ripoli. I greeted both of them, but Barone did not respond. Then, before the ticket control, I was confronted by the Baron himself who, in a loud voice, repeated several times: “You are not welcome and cannot enter. This is a private place and only who we want enters. Write it down: Barone didn’t let me in”. Thus begins the story of the journalist Francesco Matteini, responsible for the Qui Antella site, removed from the new Fiorentina sports center which hosted the official match, the one between the Primavera teams of Fiorentina and Milan.

See also Not only Meret, go to the hot summer of the goalkeepers: here is who is in place and who is not tale — The story continues: “I asked why. The answer, repeated several times: “Because you are an unwanted journalist.” Then he left. A moment later the communications manager arrived, who reiterated: “Not you can enter, we have not given you accreditation”. I replied that I had a regular ticket. “Who gave it to you?” he asked me. “I bought it online as expected” and I showed the ticket with my name. Then Barone came back and, again, told me to leave because I wasn’t wanted, almost shouting. When I replied that I had paid for the ticket, he took out a wad of banknotes and put 50 euros in my pocket. I took the banknote and gave it back to him. Then, however, I was accompanied to the exit.”

appeal — The Tuscan Press Association, Ussi and the Journalists' Association, in a joint note, condemn Fiorentina's behaviour, speak of "violation of article 21 of the Constitution" and announce that they have given a mandate to their lawyers, to agreement with Matteini himself, to take the legal initiatives of the case. Finally, an appeal to the institutions, the CONI, the FIGC and the Lega Serie A "to intervene with the tools at their disposal to defend the freedom of the press in our country and prevent discriminatory episodes, such as the expulsion of an "unwelcome" journalist should never happen again."