In July, the woman launched a petition on Change.org to ask the Government and Parliament to abolish the laws that discriminate against former cancer patients. Almost 28,000 signatures have already been collected

«I had breast cancer in 2021. Emergency surgery, I then underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy (for pure prevention). Today I am on hormone therapy and I am fine. I participated in a public competition for “psychologist in the Guardia di Finanza”. After years of study, a master’s degree and a commitment to fulfill this dream, I was judged unfit because I had cancerin current state of follow up». This was denounced in a video-appeal by Lucia Palermo, from Caserta, who last July promoted a online petition at Change.org For ask the Government and Parliament to amend the rule that discriminates against former cancer patients in public competitions.

“Prevent these injustices from happening again The woman continues: «I public competitions have an age limit and I, due to age limit, will no longer be able to participate but, what destroyed my dream was not my illness, but a decreeto which the announcement refers, which equates those who survive breast cancer to those who are still sick, thus deeming post-cancer incompatible with military life. If I have passed all medical, psycho-aptitude and physical testsand if there are several oncologists That they wrote in black and white how fully healthy I am and able to perform any task without any problems, this is a pure one bureaucratic discrimination»

. Hence the appeal to the Government and Parliament to modify the decree so as to “prevent these injustices from happening again – the woman continues -. I think it is useful for all the women who in the future will have the same problem and my same dream, given that Today, cancer survivors have a life expectancy equal to those who have never had cancer. As long as the laws continue to make a hell with the life of someone who has fought against cancerAt that time having saved ourselves will have served very little»

The proposed law on oncological oblivion As for the current bill on cancer oblivion, already approved in the House and now being examined by the Senate for the definitive green light, «unfortunately, it would not solve anything in these cases, because it provides that they have passed 10 years after the end of the disease

comments Palermo.

One month after the launch of the appeal, nearly 28,000 people have already signed the petition on Change.org. Among the comments, the words of support and the testimonies of those who have faced a similar problem. DG writes: «I am also a former cancer patient (breast cancer surgery three years ago) and I think this is yet another shameful discrimination. I’m signing because I hope my country will soon become a little more civilized.”. He writes

“I’m a cancer patient, everyone must have the right to start over”

CS: "It is clear that cancer has a stigma that makes it different from other diseases".