File picture of former Bolivian president Evo Morales. Mario De Fina / Reuters

The onslaught of the interim Authorities of Bolivia towards former President Evo Morales has gone from accusations of terrorism and sedition to others about his sexual life. For 2 weeks, the pictures, textual content messages and even the airplane tickets {that a} 19-year-old teenager, Noemí M., supposedly used to go to Morales each in Mexico and Argentina – the place the previous president stays in exile – flow into by way of the the nation’s media. On Thursday, after virtually all of Bolivia had seen the younger lady’s face, the Authorities of Jeanine Áñez filed a lawsuit towards the previous president for rape, sexual abuse and human trafficking.

The lawsuit claims that the connection started an unknown variety of years earlier, when she was a minor. {The teenager} has develop into a collateral sufferer of the political and judicial assault towards the previous president. The Minister of Justice, Álvaro Coímbra, had superior that he would file extra lawsuits towards the previous president for comparable occasions. This Monday, the interim authorities introduced the presentation of a brand new rape grievance towards Morales for an alleged relationship he had in 2015 with a 15-year-old lady who allegedly turned pregnant and had a daughter of the previous president.

After days with Naomi’s face within the nation’s media, on Thursday the doc of a press release by the younger lady was leaked to the press earlier than the Particular Pressure to Struggle Crime, the investigative arm of the Bolivian police, in The one who admits to being in a relationship with Morales, 60, since Might 24, 2020, when she was already of authorized age. The accusation maintains that the pictures of the adolescent with the ex-president point out that the connection started a while earlier than she declared.

In response to official info, the younger lady was arrested alongside together with her older sister and one other individual with the identical final title on July 12, after they had been in a car belonging to the Cochabamba governorate, which is managed by Morales’s get together. This car, authorities say, had been given to Naomi’s household two years earlier. The Authorities signifies that the arrest occurred when investigators had been in search of {the teenager}’s sister, Gladys, in relation to a different case towards Morales for having organized the roadblocks by phone final November. Gladys was wished for being among the many contacts of a peasant chief who supposedly coordinated this protest with Morales. On her cell phone, it’s claimed, had been the photographs of Noemí with Morales. Upon seeing them, the Police questioned her and obtained a signed assertion that she was the previous president’s girlfriend after she had develop into of authorized age, though their friendship dated again to 2015, when she was 14 years previous.

The dates given by the authorities have been questioned. Among the many contents of the investigation that had been made public seems a document of Noemi’s calls to a telephone recognized as Evo Morales’. This document is dated July 8, that’s, 4 days earlier than it’s formally acknowledged that the sisters had been arrested. As well as, Naomi writes to this phone “We’re detained” even earlier, on July 6. Within the information, the individual on the telephone attributed to Morales by no means responds in writing, however calls insistently with out getting a response.

After these occasions, the older sister was despatched to the La Paz jail and Noemí was positioned beneath home arrest, from the place she escaped to flee together with her mother and father to Argentina. At this second, the Authorities is investigating a navy man who was a part of the previous president’s safety for having helped her flee. In a letter to the Bolivian Ombudsman, Naomi requested for assist this Friday as a result of she was “in a really delicate psychological and emotional state of affairs.” She claims that the arrest came about in her own residence, that the police stored her from consuming for 2 days and that they compelled her with insults and threats to affirm that Evo Morales was her boyfriend. “A journalist with a international accent threatened to publish materials that the police gave him, pictures and conversations that they allegedly discovered on my cellular phone however the police have my cellular phone,” he writes. The federal government has denied that Naomi was pressured, however has not defined how the contents of the investigation have been leaked.

Evo Morales ‘press workplace in Buenos Aires, the place he resides after taking refuge in Mexico in November final 12 months, responded to journalists’ requests with a one-sentence assertion: “Former President Evo Morales is not going to touch upon the soiled battle of the de facto Authorities created for electoral functions ”. On Saturday, the previous president broke his silence in an interview with Kawsachun Coca radio, saying that he didn’t share “using companions in political issues.” The scandal happens two months earlier than the election date, postponed 3 times within the midst of the pandemic and in a rustic that has been mired in a deep disaster for nearly a 12 months, with accusations from numerous worldwide organizations about human rights violations and frequent common demonstrations.

The authorized accusations towards Morales are additionally up for debate. The lawyer Luis Vásquez went to the press to make clear that the accusation for rape (consensual relationship of an grownup with a youngster between 14 and 18 years previous), which is punishable by between three and 6 years in jail, solely proceeds when offered by the sufferer or their mother and father, so the federal government is performing incorrect. For his half, lawyer Gustavo Camacho Pérez advised this newspaper that the grievance offered by the Áñez authorities isn’t very technical and lacks a elementary aspect. “They don’t seem to be conducting it correctly. With the proof they’ve, they can not perform a severe course of, for the easy proven fact that the Prison Process Code requires that there be a celebration occasion, that’s, that the sufferer should act positively within the prison prosecution. The Ministry of Justice has added the fees of “sexual abuse” and “human trafficking,” which increase the attainable penalty to fifteen years in jail. The relevance of those prices can also be being mentioned by Bolivian jurists.

The leak of the case

Many of the leaks had been revealed by a Spanish portal and rapidly all of the media within the Andean nation echoed the intimate contents of the younger lady with out defending her id. The leaks of photographs and movies by the police fear María Galindo, a distinguished feminist activist, as a result of they violate the protocols of look after victims of sexist violence and the best to protect the id of minors. “We’ve got to be clear that on the head of the police is the Ministry of Authorities [Interior]”, it states. “It is a query constructed from there. That doesn’t imply that this crime doesn’t exist, however that the leak comes instantly from the ministry. And that may be a crime, as a result of these information, in Spain as in Bolivia, have to be taken care of to guard the id of the sufferer ”.

“The state of affairs has develop into electoral spoils. We’re seeing the method of destruction of the lifetime of a younger lady for the easy proven fact that it serves to destroy Evo Morales, ”says Galindo. Nevertheless, she additionally believes that the previous president’s precedents supply a background to suppose that there are specific parts within the grievance: “There are footage of Morales’ speeches during which she affirms her liking for minors, in contexts reminiscent of common councils during which she.

This isn’t the primary time that Evo Morales has been concerned in a scandal regarding his private life. His two youngsters, born to totally different moms in 1994 and 1995, had an extended battle for the previous president to acknowledge their paternity. As well as, jokes about his intercourse life had been a relentless throughout his 14 years in energy and earned him robust criticism from feminist organizations. On one event he even mentioned in an interview that, as soon as his public administration ended, he wished to retire together with his cato (coca plantation), his fifteen-year-old and his charango.

His first electoral defeat as president, that of the 2016 referendum during which he was searching for reelection, was additionally associated to a kind of controversies, after his relationship with Gabriela Zapata, a younger lady who turned a business supervisor in Bolivia from a Chinese language firm that received a number of public works contracts within the nation. The lady, who’s at present serving a sentence for illicit enrichment, was Morales’s girlfriend at 19, in accordance with the previous president himself. Her critics on the time additionally argued that the connection had began three years earlier, when she was a minor.

The lawyer Gustavo Camacho Pérez, a health care provider in Prison and Constitutional Regulation, believes that doing an evaluation on Evo Morales as a attainable perpetrator of the crime of which he’s now accused can be irresponsible with out figuring out the main points. However he believes that there are parts that recommend the “context of a attainable seduction.” “Social energy, political and financial energy and fame certainly affect the sufferer,” he says. “A head of state attracts the eye of each individual, youngsters, youth and adults. Evo Morales, certainly, is a public determine and that is already a component to contemplate within the energy relationship between the writer and the sufferer ”.

For Galindo, this case has not produced outrage, however fairly a macho mockery concerning the lifetime of a younger lady. “We’re a society that celebrates sexuality inside the framework of the get together, of alcohol, however on the identical time denies, represses and censors the sexuality of ladies. This nation, past being completely conservative, is tremendously hypocritical. And disgrace should change sides ”, he laments.