Suspicions about a request for bribes hit the government of Javier Milei, whose diatribes about irregularities in the public sector were the focus of the speech that brought him to power. The far-right administration tried to limit the scandal and fired one of the officials targeted, although doubts about the role of other areas of the government were not cleared up. The case involves the mining company Yacimientos Carboníferos Río Turbio (YCRT), one of the state companies that Milei wants to dissolve or privatize.

It was precisely the YCRT auditor, Thierry Decoud, who was fired on Tuesday. Decoud is being investigated for allegedly requesting, through third parties, an illegal commission from a company seeking to buy coal. Last December, Milei had appointed him by decree to the mining company based in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz.

The Israeli company TEGI Limited had offered 2.1 million dollars for 30,000 tons of low-quality coal. It was the supposed first step towards a broader agreement, an important source of income for the state mining company. The operation was well underway last June, but two intermediaries linked – according to the complaint – to Decoud blocked the deal and demanded, to unblock it, the payment of bribes, an amount that was not disclosed. The fact became known this week, through the local press, and even recordings of a conversation between those involved were released.

“I contacted them, they say they won’t move forward, two months later they send a purchase order and don’t let me know. Put yourself in my place, it doesn’t matter who I spoke to or how, and even less so over the phone. If I didn’t have this power in this business I wouldn’t be aware of the offer.”, one of the apparent intermediaries, named Andrés Gross, is heard saying in dialogue with authorities from TEGI Limited. “I have nothing to do with the company, I am a business facilitator. If they want this to happen, let’s all go in the same direction. I can make this happen,” he says later. “They are not asking for a very high percentage,” he insists. According to the information published by the newspaper ClarionGross is a personal friend of Trustee Decoud, a link that both have admitted.

Since the businessmen do not want to pay the bribe, the operation is frozen. “I have no room to make more marginal contributions,” responds Juan Agustín Yarke Ariet, representative of TEGI Limited. What is striking is that he argues that the coal “is not in optimal condition” and that they are “buying out of obligation.” Why? Because of the “insistence of the political apparatus for us to buy,” he explains. “The one who summons us is directly the Foreign Ministry,” he details. “We are responding to the diplomatic bridges that are being given to us and because of the interest we have in the future product.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet expressed itself on the subject.

The case reached the courts through a complaint filed by legislator Graciela Ocaña, who accuses Decoud, Gross and the other alleged intermediary, Alejandro Salemme, of possible crimes of bribery and influence peddling. “The current government boasts of its austerity and its intention to privatize and/or close all state companies that do not make money. However, if state companies continue to be surrounded by corrupt officials who, directly or indirectly, request bribes and in their eagerness to collect undue sums frustrate legitimate and multimillion-dollar businesses for the State, the problem does not lie with the company, but with the official,” says Ocaña, leader of the Confianza Pública party, in the presentation.

In the face of the scandal, the government decided to remove Decoud in just 24 hours. “The President of the Nation made the decision to fire the interim director,” announced the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, on Tuesday, who presented the decision as a success by Milei. “Where the President detects that there is not absolute transparency in management, he will always push aside the person responsible.” However, he clarified: “Not because he is actually responsible, but because he wants everything to be carried out with total transparency, so while the facts are being clarified, he has made the decision to fire him.”

The dismissed official is a 42-year-old engineer who, before joining Milei’s Administration, had held various positions in the national, Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires City governments, always under the political management of the PRO, the party led by former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

