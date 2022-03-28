García Pimienta was finally able to appear in the press room of the Gran Canaria Stadium with a victory under his arm. “Doing things well, they have the bad luck that they get ahead, the team doesn’t give up, they are capable of coming back and scoring three goals. And when the game seemed like nothing was happening, they made it 3-2 and we immediately kept insisting. We go forward and we got the fourth goal”. The yellow technician commented in his first response.

The Barcelona coach congratulates himself on the squad, personified in Sadiku. The Albanian slipped through the crack left by Rafa Mujica after he was sent off against Girona and has scored three goals in the last two games. “It was Armando’s turn to play, he did very well last week, he did very well again today. I’m very happy for him and for the competitiveness between the players that will make us all better”.

In addition, he wanted to motivate Kirian, scorer of the second goal of the night, because “In the end we have a player like Kirian, for example, who has an incredible strike, I have told him that he has to push himself much more because he has the ability to reach the area and shoot to score much more goals. And I think that apart from playing well, that he plays very well, he has to help us with goals as well”.

Finally, he removed iron from the substitution due to physical problems of Jonathan Viera, the captain. “We cannot think that it is an injury. The change has been as a precaution because I couldn’t take it anymore and the twins went up.” So after the victory he called on the squad to rest to prepare for the match against Ponferradina.

With the change of speech, there is no talk beyond the next day, before that match against Ponfe the coach wanted to ease the situation. “If it is true that they are a rival that is there, that they have four points more than us, that they have done things better than us so far and we will try to go there with our weapons and try to win the game, which will be very complicated and even That way there will be a lot of days left, a lot of points ahead”.

match analysis

“Very happy for the players who are working phenomenally and who have also deserved the victory long before. And also very happy for the fans, being able to put on a match like this in front of 7,000 spectators plus all the people who have been at home, surely they feel very proud of the work, the game of the players and how it has been achieved: doing things are going well, they have the bad luck that they get ahead, the team does not give up, they are capable of coming back and scoring three goals. And when the game seemed like nothing was happening, they made it 3-2 and we immediately kept insisting. We go forward and get the fourth goal. Very happy, really, for the boys”.

Armando Sadiku’s performance with three goals in two games

“I had always said it. We have a very large squad in which the competitiveness between them was going to make everyone better. Rafa had done a good job, he marked the day of Lugo, he intervened positively on the day of Huesca as well, doing an extraordinary job. What happened on the day of Girona with the sanction happened. It was Armando’s turn to play, he did very well last week, he did very well again today. I’m very happy for him and for the competitiveness between the players that will make us all better”.

game by game

“First of all, we are going to enjoy today’s victory, which is very important. The players deserve it. Let’s rest and recover well. Starting tomorrow to think about the Ponfe match. If it wasn’t against Ponferradina, we would be talking about the same thing. If it is true that they are a rival that is there, that they have four points more than us, that they have done things better than us so far and we will try to go there with our weapons and try to win the game, which will be very complicated and even so There will be many days left, many points ahead. Our intention was very clear, at least since I arrived, but the reality has been that our games, even I think deserving much more, have not given us, but we have also made mistakes and the rivals also play. Therefore, we are going to play a great game, a demanding game against a team that has done things better than us so far and that is going to be very difficult. But hey, full confidence in the team”.

Despite the victory there are aspects to improve

“There is a lot left. Everybody wants to dream. We try to be realistic. I understand that the press, the fans, the relatives of the whole world, but the reality is that it costs a lot and it costs a lot to win. So let’s think about next Sunday’s game, knowing that whatever happens there are still a lot of game points left. It is clear that if we lose there is a rival who is there and who is going to escape a bit. But hey, we’re going to believe that it’s not going to happen and that we’re going to have a good game and we’re going to win it or not, and that even so it’s going to serve to keep missing in many days and many points at stake. I think that if we follow that line we are capable of beating anyone. It is clear that the moment he receives two goals something happens. It is so. Yes, it is true that there is the action of the foul, a rejection that we did not all go out together and we break the offside and you give Leganés a chance to get ahead of you. And the second part too, knowing the potential that Leganés has, all rivals are very good, if you relax and don’t compete 100%, if you’re not focused every moment, every moment. you get two goals. This is what has happened to us in previous games, which is also true that we have been successful in goal. Naturally, we have to improve this if you want to get things. It’s hard to win when you get two goals, so keep working. We will correct all the mistakes and hopefully play a very complete match in Ponferrada”.

The change of Jonathan Viera

The truth is that when ‘Jony’ kicked it, his calf went up. It is a game in which I think we have been dominant. But we have also had to run against in situations where the effort of all the players has been very great. To Sergio Cardona. and to Cuberlo, I have also seen them stretching, Óscar Clemente, he had also been on the field for many minutes, we also had to change him because the effort was important, but it is simply fatigue. We cannot think that it is an injury. The change was made as a precaution because I couldn’t take it anymore and the twins went up and we’ll recover well tomorrow to rest, recovery Wednesday so that from Thursday we can think about the Ponferrada game.

The expulsion of his second, Álex García

“According to the lineman and the referee, it was because he made gestures with his arms. He has told me that I cannot make a fuss with my arms. In the end, it can be done, you have to respect it. That was also my yellow card last week in Valladolid. They told me it was for making a fuss with his arms.

The play rehearsed in Kirian’s goal

“The truth is that many things are being worked on now. They don’t always come out. We came with an idea that Leganés was going to do something and they played us with two strikers, when they normally play with a 4-2-3-1 or when they start the ball with a 4-3-3. Naturally, we coaches don’t want to give clues and try to surprise the rival coach. We work the strategy. I think we are consistent defensively as well. An aspect in which we had failed in the first days since he had been here. We also wanted to take advantage of the offensive phase, in the end we have a player like Kirian, for example, who has an incredible strike, I have told him that he has to push himself much more because he has the ability to reach the area and shoot to score much more goals. And I think that apart from playing well, that he plays very well, he has to help us with goals as well”.