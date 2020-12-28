While he was represented by Bouna Sarr in the Champions League games against Atlético Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow, Niklas Süle helped out as a right-back against VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

With the actual central defender, Hansi Flick wanted to increase the defensive stability on the right side of the defense. The asymmetry gained in the structure of the game helped the Munich team, who now also rely on vertical full-backs in addition to a vertical double six.

Flick has proven that he is not afraid of tactical changes, but the head coach generally prefers a well-rehearsed back four. In this, Süle on the right should initially enjoy preference over Pavard; unless the 2018 world champion can free himself from his sporting low in the new year.

Due to an ankle injury, Davies was absent until December, in the 2-0 win over Lok. However, he celebrated his comeback in Moscow on the final day of the Champions League group stage. Right from the start he brought his pace and his skills in one-on-one, but he has not yet won the duel against Hernandez.

In the coming months, the duo should take turns due to the high load, but the important games should show who Flick prefers. So far, the choice fell on Hernandez, but Davies could pass again in the second half of the season.

Kingsley Coman is currently Bayern’s best winger, so Gnabry and Sané will compete for the free space on the right wing. The outcome of this duel is completely open, as both play in top form at an extremely high level. Gnabry can score goals like on the assembly line with his speed and coolness in the end, while Sané can create opportunities out of nowhere and initiate special and surprising moments thanks to his tight ball control and high dynamic in dribbling.

The away game in Leverkusen showed that Gnabry is currently ahead of the game – but that can change again within a short time.