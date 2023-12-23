Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon It is one of the best action games of 2023 and, although many may not believe it, it also has a multiplayer section that has created a solid fan base. Now, in the week, It was confirmed that the long-awaited update that adds online competitiveness is now available.

That's right, through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that update 1.05 for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, It is now available. This version allows players to battle other users in online ranked matchmaking.

With this, The update also adds new maps for PvP mode, and gives us the opportunity to personalize the dog tag to leave your mark on the battlefield. We remind you that all this is now available completely free, and we hope that the competitive community will have a new air of popularity.

On related topics, you can check our review of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon here. Likewise, the game receives an easy mode on PC.

I hope that when you finish everything you have in mind with Armored Core VI: Fires of RubiconFromSoftware finally gives us the long-awaited DLC for Elden Ring. However, he cannot deny that it is interesting that a company of this caliber gives itself the freedom to work on a niche project today.

Via: Bandai Namco