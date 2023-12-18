It is beginning to become customary in Argentine football that the semesters of the year are divided by two tournaments, one in league format and the other in a cup: with 2023 being played in this way (the LPF was won by River and the CLP by Rosario Central), 2024 will be the same way, but the order of the championships will alternate: during the first half, the League Cup will be played while the season will close with the Professional League.
The start date of the activity will be January 28 and will end on December 22.
However, 2024 will be the year of a new Copa América, in this case the one that will be held in the United States, between June and July of next year., hence There will be no break between both competitions.
When I finish the League Cup, The Professional League will immediately begin on May 12. However, there is a strange fact: The Cup final will be played the following weekend, when the League has already started.
When will they stop, then, to give prominence to the Copa América so that the players affected by their national teams do not miss matches with the club? It will occur on date 5 of the tournament. There will be an impasse and then we will return to the activity.
The same number of teams will be maintained, 28from this 2023: Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Riestra were promoted from the Primera Nacional, and Arsenal and Colón were relegated to that category.
It will be played in June, probably during the Copa América. This final will pit the best team in the 2023 annual table (River) against the winner of the Champions Trophy (River or Rosario Central) of the same year.
If River wins the TdC against Central, its rival will be second in the annual table, Workshops; If they lose, they will play against “Canalla”.
This season, Racing (annual leader) beat Boca (cup and league winner) 2-1 in Arabia.
Having been champion of the 2023 Professional League, River was waiting for the winner of the Argentine Cup, which was Estudiantes after having defeated Defensa 1-0 in the defining match. It will be in 2024, still without a date, although it will possibly be played at the beginning of March 2024.
Traditional tournament that is held year after year in Argentine soccer. It will be drawn next Tuesday, December 26, from 1:30 p.m. at the Lionel Andrés Messi facility in Ezeiza, where the round of 32 draw will be scheduled.
The 28 teams that competed in the Professional Football League will compete in the First Division: Argentinos Juniors, Arsenal de Sarandí, Atlético Tucumán, Banfield, Barracas Central, Belgrano de Córdoba, Boca Juniors, Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, Colón de Santa Fe , Defense and Justice, Students of La Plata, Gimnasia La Plata, Godoy Cruz de Mendoza.
Huracán, Independiente, Instituto de Córdoba, Lanús, Newell's, Platense, Racing, River, Central, San Lorenzo, Sarmiento de Junín, Talleres de Córdoba, Tigre, Unión de Santa Fe and Vélez.
For the Primera Nacional, the first seven from each zone and the best eighth entered: Agropecuario Argentino, Almirante Brown, Atlético de Rafaela, Miter de Santiago del Estero, Chacarita, Defensores de Belgrano, Deportivo Maipú, Deportivo Riestra, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, Gimnasia de Mendoza, Independiente Rivadavia, Quilmes, San Martín de San Juan, San Martín de Tucumán and Temperley.
In First B, the four best placed in the general table qualified, in addition to the champion, Talleres de Remedios de Escalada: San Miguel, Argentino de Quilmes, Los Andes and Comunicaciones.
The First C will have four teams, the champion, the winner of the reduced team and those located in second and third place in the general table: Excursionistas, San Martín de Burzaco, Deportivo Laferrere and Ferrocarril Midland.
El Porvenir and Centro Español, champions of the two tournaments played, will participate in the First D, while the 10 best placed will participate in the Federal Tournament: Olimpo (BB), Villa Miter (BB), Ciudad de Bolívar, Argentino de Monte Maíz , Juventud Unida de San Luis, Douglas Haig, Independiente de Chivilcoy, Sportivo Las Parejas, Gimnasia y Tiro de Salta and Central Norte.
The most important continental tournament at the club level will run from Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to Saturday, November 30, 2024, the date of the grand final.
Argentina Classifieds: River, Talleres, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz.
The preliminary phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 will be played in the week of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, while the final will be on November 23.
The Argentine clubs that will play the next CONMEBOL Sudamericana are Boca Juniors, Estudiantes, Racing, Defense and Justice, Lanús, Belgrano and Argentinos Juniors
