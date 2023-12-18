The 6 teams that will represent Argentine soccer in the largest continental tournament. 🏆🔥 River

Students

San Lorenzo

Workshops

Godoy Cruz

Central Rosary. THOSE CLASSIFIED FOR THE 2024 LIBERTADORES CUP. pic.twitter.com/c6rOETIrcm — Pass Clave 🤌🏻 (@Paseclave_) December 17, 2023

RIVER – STUDENTS, THE ARGENTINE SUPERCUP 🏆🇦🇷 The dispute is between the champion of the Professional League against the champion of the Argentine Cup. It is speculated that it would be in March 2024 pic.twitter.com/bYgMULXxBC — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) December 14, 2023

If River wins the TdC against Central, its rival will be second in the annual table, Workshops; If they lose, they will play against “Canalla”.

This season, Racing (annual leader) beat Boca (cup and league winner) 2-1 in Arabia.

🏆🇦🇷The 12 Argentine teams that will play cups in 2024! pic.twitter.com/lMxFBE8BMv — De Taquito ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@De_Taquitoo) December 17, 2023

Argentina Classifieds: River, Talleres, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz.