The present in Blue Cross It is very different from what they had six months ago, because with the arrival of Martin Anselmi and a million-dollar outlay of more than 25 million dollars, the axis of attack was covered with Gabriel Fernandez and little else.
Everything looked like it would be Bull will take over the role as center forward undisputed and the goals began, but a ligament injury kept him out for the entire tournament and since then the Argentine coach had to experiment to have a competitive eleven.
One tournament later, Blue Cross is already preparing for the return of Fernandez Bull And now the panorama is very different, as there has been great competition for a place in practically any area of the field, after another extraordinary transfer market in The Ferris Wheel.
Starting with the obvious, the main rival that the team has in front of it is Bull Fernandez to earn a place in the starting eleven Martin Anselmi is Giorgos Giakoumakisthe Greek forward who arrived for more than 10 million dollars and who aims to be the great reference for the cement company this semester.
Unfortunately for the former player Atlanta Unitedhas not scored for several weeks and is having a hard time Leagues Cuphence Martin Anselmi He is already working to solve his lack of goals at the moment, in addition to having to deal with various physical ailments.
In the background appears Angel Sepulvedawith who Fernandez shared a lineup last semester and at times they looked good, because they had different conditions in attack; however, after the injury of BullThe “goal angel” was unable to establish himself as a starter, so he appears to be the weakest link.
This pair is joined by Uriel Antunathe top scorer in the previous semester and an alternative to Martin Anselmi It was used a lot, but it seemed to have been erased after the signings of this semester; however, due to the recent lack of goals, it could be used again this same tournament.
