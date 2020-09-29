The league match against Granada had many positive news for the rojiblanco team. Atlético worked as a team and their individualities also performed very well. João Félix assumed leadership in the game, although his performance was overshadowed by the debut of Luis Suárez. But for the future it was the best that the meeting held. Diego Costa and Luis Suárez were the other two protagonists of the clash. Simeone has already said that the great beneficiary of that great competition for the 9 will be Atlético. For now, and in the first game, both complied.

Diego Costa scored a goal, had a lot of participation in the game and in the final stretch of the game he left his new partner. The Hispanic-Brazilian finishes contract next season and was in all the bets to leave the entity. Morata finally did, not feeling very comfortable at Atlético. Diego Costa was good on the field and also outside. At the end of the game, he explained that he makes himself available to the club for whatever they need, although he made his intentions clear: “If I stay I’m going to fight”. That competitive character is what always seduced the forward’s Cholo.

Costa, on the other hand, winked yesterday at John Terry, the historic Chelsea captain. where they met at the English club, and now second coach of Aston Villa. Terry celebrated his friend’s goal through Instagram: “I miss you mate,” he wrote. To which Costa replied: “Take me with you, Captain.” We will see what happens to his future, although Atlético had no offer on the table for him last week.

Suárez was a gale in twenty minutes. He came out, scored two goals, distributed an assist and went to the dressing room as if nothing had happened. The party endorsed all the hopes that Atletico has placed in him. He could not have started his time with his new team better. Loved and respected by coach, locker room and fans. The top scorer in the last championship was Morata, who scored twelve goals. On his first date, Suárez has already scored two goals. Impossible not to make comparisons. We will have to see how Cholo distributes the minutes among the forwards. If João Félix continues at that level, he is a starter and there is only room for another point. Although the calendar is very tight and there will be minutes for everyone. This week, without going any further, Atlético will play tomorrow against Huesca and on Saturday against Villarreal.

Atlético only scored three or more goals in the last year in five of the 38 league games: Éibar, Espanyol, Villarreal, Osasuna and Mallorca. His great handicap last season was the lack of goals, which meant that he could not fight for the goal of the league title. In this new season he has made six in the first meeting and had five scorers: Suárez, twice; Diego Costa, Correa, João Félix and Marcos Llorente. There is no better way to start the championship than this way. Competition on the attack seems fiercer than ever on Cholo’s team. Suárez endorses his position as one of the best scorers in the world. And Costa accepts the challenge.