This week Oricon, a company that usually keeps track of the sales of manga, books, records and other products, revealed which were the best-selling Japanese comics from 2008 to November 21, 2021.

Four names stand out from the rest. One is One piece, the top champion with more than 215 million units sold in Japan. Follows after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with more than 126 million.

One Piece and Kimetsu no Yaiba dominate the Japanese market

In the third site of the best-selling manga is Attack on Titan, which exceeds 78 million, and in the fourth is Kingdom exceeding 54 million.

Surely they realized that they are not counting the total sales of One piece, which is at 490 million. The reason is that Oricon went into operation in 2008 and the manga of Eiichiro Oda It began to be published in July 1997. It is several years ahead of other popular series.

Yamato’s weapon from One Piece has a peculiar name and story

From fifth to eighth place in the Top 10 are Haikyu !!, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins Y Fairy tail. In some cases the numbers are not complete and all due to a lack of information.

For example, from Naruto its latest figures are from 2015. Regarding the manga of The Seven Deadly Sins, it is not known how much it sold in 2021 and of Fairy tail stopped reporting in 2018, which is a shame.

In the case of some manga, more precise data is missing

Oricon yes take into account the manga of bleach, but the problem is that the latest figures it has are from 2016. Because of that, it stayed in position 11 on the list, while Kimi ni Todoke is in the 12.

Of this manga only sales are registered until 2018. The positions with exact figures would be as follows:

One Piece: 215,392,563. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 126,586,331. Attack on Titan: 78,091,099. Kingdom: 54,560,220. Haikyu !!: 49,752,786. Naruto: 46,433,985. Jujutsu Kaisen: 39,445,785. My Hero Academia: 38,019,355. The Seven Deadly Sins: 33,532,282. Fairy Tail: 34,096,779. Bleach: 32,810,557. Kimi ni Todoke: 30,346,327.

It seems like Tokyo ghoul It should be considered and occupy position number 12. But the fact is that this manga is divided into two stories, Tokyo ghoul Y Tokyo Ghoul: Re, which are accounted for separately.

The first sold, until 2017, almost fifteen million, and the second, reached more than 16 million in 2018. The total would be more than 31 million. We will see if by chance the manga of Tokyo Revengers joins this exclusive ‘club’ soon.

Fountain.