Al-Ahly awaits the winner of the match between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City, New Zealand, to face him in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on December 15 in Jeddah.

Tough race

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has launched tickets for the Club World Cup matches for online reservation, so fan groups in Egypt and Saudi Arabia begin to put pressure on the site to reserve the largest amount of tickets.

Al-Jawhara Stadium can accommodate 62,000 fans, and Al-Ittihad fans hope to have the lion’s share in the World Cup matches, especially against Al-Ahly of Egypt, given the importance of the match, which will be very popular throughout the Arab world.

The Egyptian fans and their Saudi counterparts organized campaigns via “Facebook” and “Twitter” to access the website and reserve tickets in large numbers, so that the other team’s fans would not succeed in being alone in the stands, or prevail in number.

It is noteworthy that the two teams previously met in the Club World Cup in 2005, and at that time Al-Ittihad won with a goal by its legend Mohamed Nour.

Record

The competition between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad fans gave FIFA a record in the new “virtual waiting room” feature, which it applies through its official website.

The number of people waiting on the official website to book tickets for the Club World Cup exceeded a quarter of a million users, less than an hour after the tickets were launched and the massive entry of Saudi and Egyptian fans.

The number has increased to more than a million fans waiting for their turn on the FIFA website in order to reserve tickets for the World Cup matches, especially the potential confrontation between the Egyptian and Saudi giants.

What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices for World Cup matches range from 40 to 100 Saudi riyals (between 11 and 27 dollars) per match, in the tournament that begins on December 12 and continues until the 22nd of the same month.

Al-Ahly is participating as the African champion, while Al-Ittihad is playing after winning the Saudi League title to seize the seat of the host country’s representative in the competition.

The winner of the potential confrontation between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad is scheduled to play with the champion of the South American continent, which will be determined next November after the end of the “Copa Libertadores” competitions.