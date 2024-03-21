On April 21, FC Barcelona will visit the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to face Real Madrid in the third Clásico of the season, and the good news for the Blaugranas is that Xavi will be able to sit on the bench.
The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has established the minimum sanction for the Barcelona coach, two games, after being sent off for a double yellow in the last LaLiga match against Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano.
“In the 42nd minute, coach Xavier Hernández Creus was sent off for the following reason: For making technical observations on one of my decisions, shouting, making inconsiderate gestures and after having been previously warned by the 4th referee,” he reflected. the referee in the match report.
The Committee has rejected the allegations presented by FC Barcelona in which they argued that there was no type of offense towards the referee. In addition to this two-match sanction for the protests made towards the referee, the Competition Committee has also imposed a fine of 600 euros on Xavi and another of 700 for the Barça club.
Xavi must serve the two-match ban in FC Barcelona's next two LaLiga games after the national team break against UD Las Palmas in Montjuic on March 30 and against Cádiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on March 13. of April.
In those two matches it will be his second, Óscar Hernández, who sits on the bench, a task that is not foreign to him since this is not Xavi's first expulsion this season. The coach was also sent off against Getafe and received the same sanction.
