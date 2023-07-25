The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided this Tuesday to leave the Real Madrid footballer, Federico Valverde, who was being investigated for an incident with Alex Bena, from Villarreal, without sanction, after a match at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 8. Baena had informed the Police that the Real Madrid player had punched him in the stadium car park, something that Valverde never denied.

The Competition decision comes three weeks after the head of the investigating court number 48 in Madrid decided to archive the complaint, since he considered that “the commission of the crime that has led to the formation of the cause is not duly justified”, according to the order of dismissal known on July 3.

Baena maintained that Valverde had punched him after Real Madrid-Villarreal. The sources consulted at the club and in the footballer’s environment never denied the attack, but rather explained that it had been the consequence of a previous incident between the two footballers. Months earlier, in January, Real Madrid visited La Cerámica in the Copa del Rey. Then, according to the player’s circle, Baena kicked him and yelled: “Cry now, your son will not be born.” After the altercation in Madrid, the Villarreal footballer denied in a statement having uttered those words.

In the same stadium, Baena caught the attention of a police officer, who took note of the incident, but not as a formal complaint. The next day, he went to a police station in Castellón to denounce Valverde, and the process ended in a court in Madrid.

On the other hand, nine days after the incident, the Anti-Violence Commission transferred the case to the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which opened an extraordinary procedure and appointed an investigating judge. The judicial process was closed on July 3. That of sports justice, this Tuesday.

