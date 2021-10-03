The competent authorities on the east coast confirm their readiness for “Shaheen”

Fahad Buhendi (East Coast)

All municipalities and the competent authorities confirmed their full readiness for any developments in the tropical situation “Shaheen”, as the beaches of the cities of the eastern coast witnessed a continuous movement of municipal equipment that preemptively backfill any extension of the wave, extending from the city of Kalba and passing through the Emirate of Fujairah, Khorfakkan and Dibba.

The municipality of Kalba has announced its full readiness in cooperation with the Sharjah Municipality and the municipalities of the emirate, and the Khorfakkan Municipality has announced that all measures and measures have been taken in anticipation of any developments in the sea situation.

On the other hand, the efforts of the competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah continued to monitor the situation, take all measures and direct warnings to the public. Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Head of the Emergency and Crisis Team in Fujairah, confirmed that the team is constantly following the developments of the tropical situation #Shaheen and appeals to community members to Take caution and follow the instructions and instructions issued by the official authorities in order to preserve their safety.