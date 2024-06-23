The #RideOnColors-Misano World Circuit project was awarded the ADI 2024 Compasso d’Oro in the ‘Research for Business’ category. The award was presented at the ADI Design Museum in Milan. This is an extraordinary success for the intuition, developed together with designer Aldo Drudi, to synthesize the colors of the Riders’ Land in the over 20,000 m2 of the Marco Simoncelli escape routes, to the point of giving the track an identity and connecting it with the territory .

A project that made MWC and Riders’ Land recognizable throughout the world and offered a tangible contribution to the promotion of the area in the heart of the Motor Valley.

The prestigious recognition was welcomed with great satisfaction by the promoters of the Grand Prix of the Rimini Riviera and the Republic of San Marino, where the Riders’ Land flag flies.

Together with the Emilia-Romagna Region with Visit Romagna and APT Servizi, the team of promoters is made up of the Republic of San Marino, the Province of Rimini with the coastal municipalities and the Misano World Circuit.

“Since 2007 – they comment in unison – we have dedicated ourselves to defining a precise identity for the event to add, to the indisputable sporting value, also the proposal of a territory with a tourist vocation. The doubling of spectators compared to the first edition and the economic impact that multiplies the organization costs are the concrete basis of a project appreciated for its recognisability, for which the color marketing project developed between 2017 and 2020 was decisive under the direction of a creative genius of the caliber of Aldo Drudi. The Compasso d’Oro is an award that makes everyone proud and holds together solid values ​​that we are proud of.”

For Aldo Drudi it is the second Compasso d’Oro of his career, the previous one was in 2001 for a project together with the Dainese Study Center and linked to the creation of the T-Age Suit motorcycling suit.